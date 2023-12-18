Campdraft's Mr Congeniality

Regarded as one of campdrafting's most likeable characters, Aaron Willis is a relative newcomer to the sport.
Born and raised in Warren, NSW, Mr Willis shares a strong connection with his grandfather, Bill Darcy, who not only raised Mr Willis and his six siblings, but guided the youngsters to enjoy the rural outdoors lifestyle and entrusted a work ethic.
Mr Darcy was a well-respected local shearer and bushman. As a young person, Mr Willis learnt to shear and embraced many bush skills from his grandfather and is proud of his Indigenous heritage, culture and background. It was this bond that led to Mr Willis's desire to pursue a career in the rural industry.
Mr Willis used to enjoy going to campdraft events and watching some of the leading riders participate when he was living in NSW and started campdrafting while contracting with Will Durkin in North Queensland a few years back.
Mr Willis describes Will Durkin as "the best bloke I have ever worked for; he's got time for you no matter where or when and happy to teach you".
He attributes his improved campdraft skills to the supervision of mentors and work colleagues, Will Durkin, Dick Wilson, Terry and Christine Hall and Ben and Jaye Hall.
This year, Mr Willis competed for the first time, in the Triple Crown and finalled in the Warwick Gold Cup riding Halls Cosmo, a horse borrowed from Ben and Jaye Hall.
Mr Willis described his Warwick success as the highlight of his year and his biggest achievement to date. He said he received advice from Ben Hall and Will Durkin to just treat the final run like any other run.
Mr Willis enjoys helping campdraft committees where possible and regularly announces or works in the back yards. He said that he loved to make people happy and enjoyed helping out where possible.
Since starting his campdraft career, Mr Willis said he was overwhelmed by the support of the campdraft community who have embraced him and his partner, Brooke Stower.
His list of achievements includes winning the Encouragement at Burke and Wills in 2022 and earlier this year he won the Maiden for Maiden riding Hazelwood Corletta at the same venue, with many places in between.
Mr Willis and Ms Stower have recently attended a judges seminar and hope to take on judging roles in the future to give back to the sport they love so much. After contracting with Will Durkin for a number of years, he worked for Philip and Tanya Curr and has recently taken on the role as head stockman at Millungera Station, Julia Creek.
Mr Willis said he and his partner enjoyed the lifestyle and camaraderie of rural North Queensland and hoped to base themselves there for many years to come.
Mr Willis is renowned for his charismatic nature. He often takes to the microphone to entertain campdraft crowds singing renditions of popular hit songs and is admired for his dancing routines, his infectious love and zest for life. Winton DRA secretary Patrice Elliott describes Mr Willis as a great bloke and good mate.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish our readers a Merry Christmas and a safe and prosperous festive season. Thank you to the many people who have assisted in compiling the campdraft page throughout the year.
