Traprock Group celebrates 2023 in fine style | Photos

Farm improvement organisation Traprock Group celebrated 2023 in fine style with a special Christmas function that brought together community members from across the region.
Held at the historic Terrica shearing shed located south east of Inglewood, the event proved a popular get together following an event filled year.
Traprock Group president Stuart Goodrich said the region continued to diversify from its original focus on superfine wool and cattle production to now include multiple industries including goats, stonefruit and grapes.
Added to that growing diversity was the emergence of renewable energy with the construction of the MacIntyre Wind Farm.
The Traprock Group represents primary producers from the 400,000 hectare Traprock region of south east Queensland and northern NSW.
