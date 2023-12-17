Restocker competition at Emerald

M and L Cole, Wilmor Downs, Capella, sold Brahman cows to 215c/kg to weigh 506kg to return $1089. The Hughes family, Wentworth, Clermont, sold a large run of Brangus/ Brahman cross steers that made 318c/kg to weigh 337kg to return $1073. The draft averaged 344kg or $920. The Connelly family, Stratford, Mt Coolon, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 332c/kg to weigh 343kg and returned $1141. The Pownall family, Skyville, Moranbah, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 330c/kg and weighed 95kg or $975. Adrian Esmond, Cockatoo, Emerald, sold Brangus steers to 322c/kg and weighed 264kg to return $852. Peter Black and Leanne Comiskey, Cloyne, Alpha, sold Santa heifers making to 266c/kg and weighed 402kg or $1072.