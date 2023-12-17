Restocker competition at Emerald

The last Emerald cattle sale for 2023 on Thursday saw a good quality yarding of 1646 head penned.
Cattle were drawn from all local regions with the majority of the yarding consisting of younger store cattle.
As most meatworks are all but ready to close for the year, a couple of processors were absent and therefore competition was limited yet not a disaster.
A limited offering of light bullocks reached 280c/kg while heavy cows reached 218.2c/kg.
A good panel of feedlot and restocker buyers were present with some very healthy competition on the better quality softer lines of cattle.
Feeder steers reached 328.2c/kg while weaner steers saw a consistent market reaching 386.2c/kg.
Feeder heifers reached an isolated 285.2c/kg while a good supply of weaner heifers reached 310.2c/kg.
Steers 500-550kg sold to 280c, average 235c, steers 400-500kg made 328c, average 238c, steers 350-400kg reached 323c, average 267c, steers 280-350kg made 372c, average 307c, steers 200-280kg sold to 386c, averaging 315c, and steers under 200kg sold to 382c, average 301c.
Heifers over 400kg sold to 266c, average 234c, heifers 350-400kg made 285c, average 234c, heifers 280-350kg reached 298c, average 240c, heifers 200-280kg sold to 310c, averaging 241c, and heifers under 200kg made 286c, average 164c.
Cows 400-450kg sold to 164c, average 164c, cows 450-520kg made 226c, average 216c, and cows over 520kg reached 218c, to average 209c.
Bulls over 600kg made 196c, average 186c, bulls 450-600kg reached 184c, averaging 184c, and bulls under 450kg sold to 206c, average 194c.
Jason and Joane Wolff, Wadeleigh, Emerald, sold Santa feeder steers to top the sale at 328.2c/kg weighing 437kg and return $1435/hd. Their Santa feeder heifers also topped the sale at 285.2c/kg weighing 375kg and return $1069/hd.
Mark and Wendy Tasker, Lowestoft, Capella, sold Brangus feeder steers weighing 350kg which made 324.2c/kg to return $1134/hd.
Spelta Grazing Co, Bella Vista, Yamala, sold Santa/Simmental cross weaner steers weighing 282kg which made 372.2c/kg to return $1049/hd. Their weaner heifers topped the heifer sale at 310.2c/kg weighing 210kg to return $651/hd.
Toam and Chrissy Boag, Ausbute Homestead, Blackwater, sold Brangus weaner steers weighing 220kg which made 383.2c/kg to return $843/hd.
Brad Goodman, Retreat, Blackwater, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers weighing 227kg which made 359.2c/kg to return $817/hd.
Helen Perrin and Robert Smith, Araluen, Clermont, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers weighing 178kg which made 355.2c/kg to return $632/hd.
M and L Cole, Wilmor Downs, Capella, sold Brahman cows to 215c/kg to weigh 506kg to return $1089. The Hughes family, Wentworth, Clermont, sold a large run of Brangus/ Brahman cross steers that made 318c/kg to weigh 337kg to return $1073. The draft averaged 344kg or $920. The Connelly family, Stratford, Mt Coolon, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 332c/kg to weigh 343kg and returned $1141. The Pownall family, Skyville, Moranbah, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 330c/kg and weighed 95kg or $975. Adrian Esmond, Cockatoo, Emerald, sold Brangus steers to 322c/kg and weighed 264kg to return $852. Peter Black and Leanne Comiskey, Cloyne, Alpha, sold Santa heifers making to 266c/kg and weighed 402kg or $1072.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.