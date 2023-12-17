Clermont bullock finishers share key to their thriving beef success

A central Queensland bullock finisher says the key to their beef success is offloading bullocks as young and heavy as possible.
The Burnett Group Co is a family owned and operated beef 101,171 hectare (250,000 acre) aggregation in the Isaac region.
Steve and wife Lizzie Burnett orchestrate operations from their property Monteagle, west of Clermont, but they also run three other Clermont-based properties Kalang, Moorlands, and Mt Hope north of the Belyando Crossing.
The operation is centred around brigalow, gidyea and blackbutt land types, which have all been developed and have established improved pasture species.
The Burnetts have seven full time staff across their aggregation, which they run a composite herd of 18,000 head of cattle.
Mr Burnett said the key to their beef business was "finding the right balance".
"We put a great emphasis on productivity and sustainability in our herd," he said.
"The best production cycle in our country and climate begins with having the majority of our calves falling before Christmas."
For stocking rates, the Burnetts use AE ratings, the adult equivalent system which describes and quantifies the grazing pressure of pasture by ruminants.
"We utilise AE stocking rates as we feel it gives us a good baseline for establishing long-term profitability and sustainability in a continuous grassing model," Mr Burnett said.
"An AE is a 450 kg dry animal, so if we run weaners, cows and calves or bullocks, we can adjust our stocking rates with some systematic confidence, knowing that the AE baseline is still maintained and can with stand most seasonal fluctuations, without overgrazing our country, keeping the solar panels on the grass, maintaining ground cover and in turn, maintaining good soil health for long term sustainability and profitability."
Mr Burnett said they target the Japox market, offloading two and half year-old bullocks, weighing between 630 - 650 kilograms, and two to four teeth.
They generally offload bullocks or their cull females at Teys Rockhampton and sometimes JBS Dinmore.
"We aim to produce medium framed fertile females and male cattle that are as heavy as possible, and as young as possible," he said.
"In the past, we've also offloaded feeder weight steers and cull heifers when the market favoured it."
They run a three way cross breeding program, Charolais-Simmental cross, Brahford-Droughtmaster cross, and Brahman-Ultrablack cross.
"We use Charolais and Simmental genetics for their ideal frame growth and bone, while recently we've ventured into Ultrablacks for their softness and fertility," Mr Burnett said.
The Burnetts aim to offload 2500 home bred bullocks each year, however, Mr Burnett said they also buy in stock to top numbers up as their herd rebuilds.
"We are joining around 6000 females this joining season, so we are getting there slowly," he said.
"I think around 6000 breeding females is about where we will sit for the time being, it is pretty easy to buy a few hundred weaner steers in each year if we need to top up numbers."
Mr Burnett said making mistakes was part of learning in the beef game.
"Growing a business is a journey, not a destination, for everyone and trust is essential, but it takes time to build," he said.
"Controlling the business doesn't require controlling day to day operations.
"Being clear on the big picture, being clear on business values and goals, communicating that with your key employees is key."
"An example of this is offering your key employees a stake in the game."
Mr Burnett argued there was no silver bullet solution for fertility and weight for age in their beef operation.
"It's an ongoing journey to find the right balance to fit your business goals and breeding objectives," he said.
"We yearling join replacement heifers, over 260 kg, and there are no second chances.
"It's either a calf or a carcass."
Mr Burnett said identifying and eliminating poor performing cattle in their herd was crucial to future herd productivity.
"If we don't measure, we are only guessing," he said.
"We will always have the bottom 10 to 15pc of performers in our herd and if we can identify them, eliminate those genetics and increase the average animal performance, the overall herd productivity should increase over time.
"How we efficiently identify them is a question we still don't an answer for."
While operating efficiency and cost of production are an important factor in any beef business, Mr Burnett said it was important to find the right balance.
"Cost of production goes in waves through business growth," he said.
"Large costs involved in growth and development, the return on investment is a slow burn.
"Business growth of the cattle herd and pasture development is quite a different ball game to business growth through expansion and land acquisitions."
Mr Burnett said their aim was to maximise the return on every dollar spent.
"The best returns we have had are in developing country to increase carrying capacity, weight gains and weaning rates," he said.
"Some financial returns are easier to quantify than others, comes back to vision, mission purpose of the business.
"There are no silver billets, there is no such thing as one size fits all, we all have different breeding objectives, land types, vegetation and rainfall, as producers we have to be flexible in our mindsets and open minded in our approach to beef production and land management."
Following the cattle market downturn in 2023, the Burnetts opted to reduce spending and have held off from selling until the new year.
"We opted to reduce spending and development, tighten the belt, utilise some finance options and hold any further cattle sales until 2024, based on some educated guesswork and taking a punt on the weather and a market turn around," Mr Burnett said.
"The past two years of good seasons, along with our approach of conservative stocking rates, put us in a position to do this comfortably, without putting too much pressure on our feed reserves."
