All I want for Christmas is the plain truth

As a scientist and researcher, I have one foot firmly set in the camp that one must never, ever say or write anything that can't be backed by scientific evidence.
The other foot, is as a psychologist with heart, who listens to people's deepest emotional pain and is guided by feelings (but in the defence of psychologists - we are also required to always use scientific evidence for practice). But I digress.
I believe I am well-versed in the use of both facts based on evidence, and feelings, and have a good understanding of when each should be employed for the benefit of those in the spaces for which they are used.
As I stand on the fading edge of 2023, I have a foreboding feeling that the powers-that-be have grasped utilisation of 'feelings' a little too often for comfort over the past couple of years, and have left scientific evidence far behind.
I don't know about you, but I have reached the end of this year having had enough of being asked to 'just take the medicine because it is good for me', and I am getting the distinct feeling that the mother/father..or is it nanny? figure hanging over me with the teaspoon of goop, may have Munchhausen's by proxy.
Look it up. A very interesting psychological phenomenon whereby the parent figure makes their child sick to gain attention and benefit for themselves.
Now, I must draw on my feelings for the remainder of the article, but in my defence, in all our defences, it is bloody hard to find out the evidential truth.
Because the evidence just doesn't seem to be out there, and the truth is seemingly something that nobody in leadership currently upholds as anything of worth. So, feelings are all I have to draw on.
My feelings, therefore, are largely the feelings of being majorly hoodwinked, and incredibly confused.
Hoodwinked about COVID and the true efficacy of the vaccines, hoodwinked about climate change and the 'need' to bulldoze forests to put up wind farms and all the other 'creative' answers to environmental degradation which we are being sold, hoodwinked about the need to flood our beautiful country with more immigrants than we can house so that we can fill gaps in employment when we are already dishing out millions in unemployment benefits.
Confused about my gender. Confused about being Australian and never having lived in any other country but apparently I have no right to be here, confused about Palestinian protesters with viciously racist sentiments not being arrested when we are being told we will be imprisoned for racism, confused about the amount of red-tape and union BS hurdles put in the way of employers who make our country wealthy, confused about the threat to my right to freedom of speech, confused about how politicians in democracy are meant to behave.
So, if anyone out there is listening or cares, I would like my political parents arrested for abuse and I want someone else who doesn't have Munchhausen's by proxy to adopt me so I can continue to enjoy my beautiful and privileged life as an Australian, an identity for which I am proud.
I can't see any actual evidence for looming horrors or atrocities, or dreadful events and happenings in this country that can't be fixed by willing, ETHICAL leaders.
But I know that I have more chance of sighting a fat man in red suit flying across the sky in a sled pulled by reindeer than an ethical, honest leader at the moment.
And can I just say, that on my wish list for Christmas - at the very top, is that I want the silent majority to speak. No more silence. No more complicity.
If you don't like what you feel, speak. Otherwise nanny is going to keep dishing out the goop...until we die.
Merry Christmas. Oh sorry...am I allowed to say that?
- Chantal Corish, rural psychologist
