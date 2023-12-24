All I want for Christmas is the plain truth

Confused about my gender. Confused about being Australian and never having lived in any other country but apparently I have no right to be here, confused about Palestinian protesters with viciously racist sentiments not being arrested when we are being told we will be imprisoned for racism, confused about the amount of red-tape and union BS hurdles put in the way of employers who make our country wealthy, confused about the threat to my right to freedom of speech, confused about how politicians in democracy are meant to behave.