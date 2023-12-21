'Yield is king': cotton farmer Neek Morawitz

There is a saying in the cotton industry that "yield is king" and to that end, the Morawitz family of NRG Ag at Comet is hoping for a yield of 14/15 bales/ha this season.
Neek Morawitz of NRG Ag, which is a mixed family farming enterprise, said they planted their cotton crop early because early planting had given them the best results over the years.
"I firmly believe early planting is best for us - we get as much of our crop planted in August as we can, sometimes we roll in to September depending on water availability and rainfall, and depending on what's going on we can even plant in October, but my preferred month to plant is August and first half of September," he said.
"Our total plant this season is about 2300 ha - it's a mixture of varieties - we probably have about seven different varieties this year.
"There's three staple varieties that we've planted for a number of years and then Cotton Seed Distributors has recently released a new technology that encompasses four different varieties and one farm, Currimundi, is dedicated to those new varieties."
Neek said the technology in those new varieties called extend flex allowed for three over the top herbicide modes of action whereas the previous varieties only allowed for one.
"We're constantly chasing yield and quality which is what we're paid for. For us, it's that old terminology 'yield is king', but we're always striving to achieve a high, sustainable yield," he said.
Neek said they would probably look to harvest their crop in April or May and recent rain of 150 ml had been a game changer from where they were a month ago when it was so dry.
"We've had up to three irrigations and the rain has been equivalent to about one and a half," he said.
"We've probably got about three to four to go depending on rain."
NRG Ag has a supplementary water allocation from the Fairbairn Dam, and a high flow allocation (irrigation license) from the rivers.
There are no grain crops in at the moment, but they did have a winter crop of chickpea and wheat in their dryland country which is now lying fallow. Last year, they also had a crop of mung beans.
"If cotton is depressed, and if there's an opportunity to grow irrigated grains we will do that. We have grown irrigated corn and sorghum as summer crops, but for the last three seasons cotton has been the best," Neek said.
Neek said they would look to consolidate the business over the next five years.
"In the last couple of years, we've expanded our business as we've taken on the extra country that was my brother's and mum and dad's - Stewart Park and St Aubins - and Currimundi a few years before that," he said.
"So, in terms of the NRG Ag, we've expanded pretty hard in the last five years. I think in the next five years, we need to consolidate and just do a good job and make a go of it.
"We're constantly on a mission to do our work better and more effectively. Input costs in the last couple of years have just gone through the roof so that makes you very conscious of what you can do to rectify that."
Neek said they were also constantly striving to get as much yield out their crops wherever they could.
He said the overall yield last season for their cotton crop was about 13.5 bales/ha and they were hoping for 14/15 bales/ha this season across the whole group.
