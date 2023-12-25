Morawitz sisters: an awesome team on farm and TikTok

Like their grandfather, Carl Morawitz, and their father, Neek, the Morawitz sisters are tough and hard working - together they are a formidable team with no task on farm beyond them.
From fixing an engine and welding to fencing and cattle work, there is pretty much no job they won't tackle.
And, woe betide anyone who tries to come between them as their loyalty and affection for each is strong.
Starting with the eldest, there is Haddie, 28, then Tabitha, 26, followed by Avanell, 25, and Clementine, 22.
Growing up, they admit to pulling each other's hair when they disagreed, but these days reckon they don't bicker or fight.
If they do get annoyed with one another, they say it blows over pretty quickly because, in the end, they have to work together and help each other out, particularly when there is something physically demanding they have to do.
Avanell said between the four of them they could usually figure something out if there was a problem because one of them was generally stronger in one area or another and showed the others.
"We try and work our way around challenges. There might be something we physically can't lift so we work out another way to do it or use each other's skill to find the best way," she said.
And, if they don't know something or can't work it out, they don't hesitate to ask their father, whose expertise and knowledge they respect.
"I look at Dad and go 'wow, you are a wealth of knowledge'," Avanell said, although Haddie added that not everything their father did, they did the same way.
"We might have come up with a different way that we think is better...it might not be the way dad thinks is right, but we just try find the middle ground," Haddie said.
Avanell said all four of them did everything on farm, but some were more skilled in some areas than others.
"We do those roles depending on who's better and try and teach the others so when you're not here someone else can take your role," she said.
Avanall said she was the main operator of the picker and header at harvest time, and did a fair bit of work on the water when they were irrigating. She also has her pilot's licence and flies the family plane, a Cessna 206.
"I like to have a variety of everything - I like to drive a tractor one day, be in the yards another day and be building something the next. I get bored doing the same thing over and over again," she said.
Clementine, who loves gardening, said she stayed and worked with her sisters because she liked farming.
After leaving school, she worked at a veterinary practise for six months, but like her sisters does not see herself doing anything other than farming with her family.
"I fix a lot of stuff like engines, I build stuff fabricating and I plant all the cotton and do the spraying," she said.
Tabitha said Haddie, as the eldest was not the boss, but had more input in different areas of the farm.
"I definitely have the least input in every spot, but I would say that Had has most input with the cattle considering her background," Tabitha said.
Having worked with an agronomist in the district as "a bug checker" for two and half years, Tabitha reckons she has spent the least amount of time working on farm compared to her sisters.
Just recently, she started studying an online course in integrated health coaching which covers everything from the physical, mental and emotional aspects of health to the spiritual side.
"There's definitely a tie between my passion for living a healthier life and people living a healthier life in ag because people can get pretty stuck in living a less than ideal lifestyle," she said.
"I've always had an ambition to own my own business, but I'd never say I'd entirely move away...I wouldn't not want to be involved (in the family business), but I also like having my own direction and that's something that I've always been passionate about."
Haddie and Avanell have also spent time away from the family farm with Haddie studying ag business for a year and half before travelling to Canada with Avanell for two years in 2017 doing ranch and farm work.
"I don't know that I have an individual strength, I like to do a little bit of everything," said Haddie.
"I hold a fair bit of responsibility in doing the livestock work at the moment. I talk to the agents all the time...but I try to get everyone involved in the things that we're doing. I might make the phone calls, but we talk about if we're going to buy or sell...or where we're going to move cattle."
One way they communicate amongst themselves is through a WhatsApp group, and, for some time, they have been posting videos on what they do on farm on Tik Tok under the username, Farmherwitz.
"It's just what we do...we rarely show our faces...it's just cool to interact with people...and we're in the age bracket where Tik Tok is really popular although it is time consuming," Avanell said.
And, while they don't live under the same roof, they do all live on farm in different houses.
Even in their down time, they spend a lot of time together going to the gym, water skiing or just socialising with friends at the pub.
"We honestly do nearly everything together," Avanell said.
Patriarch Carl Morawitz said his granddaughters were "as hard a work group as you'd ever ask for".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.