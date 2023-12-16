Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

See who was at the Biggenden Cattle Camp

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated December 16 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 50 children, some from as far as Brisbane, took part in the Biggenden Cattle Camp from Thursday to Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Raised on a cattle property at Biggenden, Lucy Kinbacher has spent 10 years working across metropolitan, regional and rural publications in both Queensland and NSW. Lucy has been the editor of the Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register since 2021.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.