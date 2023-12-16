See who was at the Biggenden Cattle Camp

Almost 50 children, some from as far as Brisbane, took part in the Biggenden Cattle Camp from Thursday to Saturday.
The second annual event held at the local showgrounds featured junior judging and pararding competitions along with educational talks from Biggenden Meatworks staff, how to brand with Matthew Richardson and lead rope making.
They were also given a tour of the Burnett Livestock Exchange.
Many of the competitors were pee-wee ages and organisers connected them with cattle for the event.
