Why Malgown's superfine merino wool is coveted by Italian fashion houses

Thirty years after they swapped careers in the computer department of a large bank to breed sheep in southern Queensland, Clive and Margaret Smith have lost none of their passion for creating wool eagerly sought by the leading fashion houses of Italy.
Located at Amiens, on 3844 ha, it's a long way from when the pair met working as database and computer analysts respectively.
Now their brand CSS Mulgowan is regarded as one of the leading superfine merino wool producers in the country, with some bales attracting between $3000 and $4000 price tag.
The dynamic duo have no plans to slow down.
Earlier this year they placed second in the 2023 Superfine Wool Trophy at Australian Superfine Wool Growers Association's annual gathering and farm tour.
The event was attended by Ermenegildo Zegna Group director Paolo Zegna, who praised their wool which they create from wethers.
"We have been competing in the Zegna wool competition trophy for a few years and they certainly buy our bales," Ms Smith said.
"We entered the bale which has to be over 14.6 microns. It was exciting as four years ago we came sixth, three years ago we came fifth, two years ago we came third and last year we came second."
But Mr Smith said he's not counting on his chickens ahead of the 2024 result.
"Do not conclude we are going to win next year, there are some pretty good bales out there," he said.
"It very much depends on the season and people put real effort into their speciality bales and the guy who won this year came second the year before."
They said the aim was to achieve around 2kg to 3kg of fleece wool per sheep in the range of 14 to 16 microns.
"It has to be as bright a white as possible," Mr Smith said.
"A sheep has a primary follicle, superfine merinos have up to 200 secondary follicles surrounding the primary one with a sweat gland."
The Malgown story began after the pair married and bought the family farm from Clive's father some 30 years ago.
"When we decided we wanted to try and create exceptional wool we were told this goal was 'simply impossible'," Ms Smith said.
Mr Smith said this comment was like a red rag to a bull.
"i alway wanted to give it a crack," he said.
"Now I lust after creating premium wool."
They run around 3000 head, and said from the beginning they attended as many wool sales and industry events as possible to gain knowledge and contacts.
"We always go to the sales talk to the buyers and brokers," she said.
"There was a time when a lot of growers went to the wool sales, there would be 40 or 50 people at the dinners and we would all be looking at each other's wool and comparing it with ours."
From a humble start the now 60-somethings quickly assimilated knowledge and said support of industry leaders had been a critical part of their journey.
"Australian Wool Network's New England Wool director Andrew Blanch was the biggest influence," Mr Smith said.
"He really helped us, told us what we needed to do and I was taking it all in, he'd say 'its good wool but it hasn't got these qualities', so you'd go away and consider the next step."
Mr Smith said advice from Peter Munsie had also proved invaluable.
"He's another wool producer who was really good at producing display bales and took me through my bales and went through everything," he said.
"Harold Manttan from New England is our wool rep for our broking company (AWN), he's been very helpful and supportive, he and his colleagues were really good and they would come to our shed and give us pointers."
The Mulgown sheep also get supplementary feeding blocks, "so they develop lustrous wool," he said.
Developing expertise in sheep husbandry has never really stopped, with Ms Smith becoming a master wool classer along the way.
"My major thing is to put coats on the sheep to protect the wool from the grass seed, they wear the coats for months and they are only removed the day the sheep are shorn," she said.
"Here we can leave them on till the morning of shearing, whereas in NSW they need to take them off a bit earlier.
"It's important to be meticulous in checking their fleeces, our shearer is very careful, too many farmers try to rush this point part of the business."
The Smiths agreed that getting it right in the paddocks was important, but getting it right in the shed was "really, really important".
"I think its a bit of shame in a lot of shearing sheds the owners rush it, they don't want to spend a lot of time, but this is where you way make your money," Ms Smith said.
After they toured the leading mills of Italy, they said they came home inspired to improve further.
"The Italians are really passionate about all wool they purchase," Mr Smith said.
"It's very impressive with how obsessive they are about wool."
