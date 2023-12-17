Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Three hundred barramundi released into Proserpine Dam to boost fishing

December 17 2023 - 12:00pm
TAFE Queensland North region's Aquaculture teacher Sam Penglase and Lindsey Dobe from the Faust Dam Fish Stocking Association releasing barramundi. Picture supplied
Approximately 300 barramundi were successfully released into the Proserpine Dam in the Whitsundays by TAFE Queensland north region and Faust Dam Fish Stocking Association.

