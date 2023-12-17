Three hundred barramundi released into Proserpine Dam to boost fishing

Approximately 300 barramundi were successfully released into the Proserpine Dam in the Whitsundays by TAFE Queensland north region and Faust Dam Fish Stocking Association.
The fingerlings and feed were supplied by Coral Coast Barramundi in September, with the fish raised by TAFE Queensland at their new Aquaculture Centre of Excellence.
During that time the fish grew from approximately one centimetre to between 20 to 25 centimetres in 13 weeks, with some now weighing in at 250 grams.
The fish were released by TAFE Queensland North region's Aquaculture teacher Sam Penglase and Lindsey Dobe from the Faust Dam Fish Stocking Association.
It's expected the released fish will provide a boost to the local barramundi fishing and tour industries.
The $2 million Aquaculture Centre of Excellence at the TAFE Queensland Whitsundays campus aims to provide specialised training in fish farming, hatchery, and pond management to grow Queensland's budding aquaculture industry.
Officially opened on November 6, the centre's aquaculture production training facilities will focus on prawns and barramundi.
The facilities include a scientific laboratory and smart centre where students can record and maintain test results, so graduates are job-ready.
TAFE Queensland's north region general manager Susan Kinobe said TAFE Queensland would be delivering training in marine technology and maintenance, aqua technology and maintenance.
"The opening of our Aquaculture Centre combined with our trades activities and training is fantastic news for students and for industry, as they are essential in training the workers that are needed to support Queensland's aquaculture industry," Mrs Kinobe said.
"Given this week's weather events caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, I'm also delighted the release of the barramundi went well."
Coral Coast Barramundi General Manager Justin Forrester said the opportunity to work with TAFE Queensland on the project was a win-win for industry and the vocational education and training sector.
"It's been a highly positive experience being a part of this project where we've gotten to see something grow and that will now help our local fishing industry," Mr Forrester said.
"We're passionate about contributing to sustainability, looking after our aquaculture environment, and supporting the growth of local jobs, industries and skills."
Mrs Kinobe said this collaboration aims to foster a thriving sector in Queensland.
"The Aquaculture Centre is part of the $100 million Equipping TAFE for our Future program, which focuses on providing Queenslanders with access to modern infrastructure to support high-quality training, particularly for priority industries like aquaculture," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.