Charleville's Christmas lights tour breaks all records

Charleville's renowned annual Christmas Lights car tour was on again this year, boasting a trail of over 160 cars viewing a spectacular array of homes and businesses adorned with lights, tinsel, and baubles.
Graham Andrews Park was the departure point for last Wednesday's tour, after a magical outback Christmas evening for adults and kids alike, involving food, festivities and Santa.
Murweh mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge said the town's enthusiasm for the tour was typical of the tight-knit community.
"This is the sort of stuff that makes Charleville a great place to live. It bonds us together as a community, and at the end of the day, it's fun," he said.
"It's great, the whole town gets behind it, and it's becoming a very popular annual event and only looks to get bigger each year.
"It's one of the many great things about living in the outback."
Charleville's Christmas Lights Tour winners were also announced on the night.
