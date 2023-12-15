Queensland Country Life
Charleville's Christmas lights tour breaks all records

December 16 2023 - 10:00am
Charleville's renowned annual Christmas Lights car tour was on again this year, boasting a trail of over 160 cars viewing a spectacular array of homes and businesses adorned with lights, tinsel, and baubles.

