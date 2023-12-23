Studstock agent's love for antique collectables

After 35 years in the livestock agency game, Andrew Meara has developed a fine eye when selecting stud genetics and is no stranger at sales around eastern Australia.
What many don't know is that over the same period, those eyes have been trained to collect antiques, bronze statues, valuable paintings, and RM Williams boots, and scout out the best places to buy them.
Mr Meara joined the agency game in 1990 with the pastoral firm Dalgety based in Dalby, and five years later moved to the Elders network to be part of the studstock team based in Toowoomba.
It was during his childhood growing on the Condamine River, 20 kilometres west of Clifton, where Mr Meara developed both these passions.
"I always knew I wanted to be a livestock agent, and my parents had always dabbled and owned a few antiques," he told Queensland Country Life.
He said like every young person leaving home he started with pine furniture and a few prints for the wall.
"As soon as I was in a position to replace it with mahogany and cedar I did, and over the years as I matured, I have now replaced my furniture with elm and English oak," he said.
"There is nothing in my house that has to stay, and as my taste matures and varies I don't have a problem with turning objects over."
When asked what pieces were more valuable to him, he admitted it was his art and bronze collections.
"My art and bronzes are far more valuable to me than my furniture collection," he said.
Mr Meara said his art collection had matured through the ages.
He started out with three works from Australian outback artist Po Hart, which he bought for $1000 each in Brisbane, many years ago.
"Later, I then sold the three of them as a collection for $15,000 and that helped finance me into award winning racing artist Brian Malt's oils and my nudes by Australian artist David Bromley," he said.
"I buy what I like more than the collector value."
When Mr Meara is on holidays there is nothing more he likes than visiting the antique shops, pawnbrokers and second hand shops.
"The pawnbrokers are the best, as you will never know what you will find there," he said.
"I am happy with my collection and will always upgrade when I find something new I like.
"When it comes time to trade I usually deal with an antique and collectable dealer at New Farm, in Brisbane.
"It is a big shop and I have always found them fair when dealing and trading."
Mr Meara buys a lot of his collectables from Bowral in the Southern Highlands of NSW.
"One of the best is Dirty Jane's, which is a very big shed with a variety of stall holders," he said.
Mr Meara's favourite bronze is a statue of a bull which reflects French fighting origins rather than the seedstock genetics he sells through his agency work.
"I got him from a lovely French lady and he was sculptured by a French artist who made him from both bronze and stone, which are my favourite mediums," he said.
Mr Meara is also a collector of his favourite RM Williams boots and has upwards of 40 pairs.
They range from new season collections when they are released to second hand boots he finds on the RM Williams buy and sell page.
"My newer boots are not nearly as well made as my older ones, that is for sure," he said.
To round off and balance in his collection, Mr Meara also buys shares in racehorse syndicates as he enjoys at day at the races.
