Kickboxing publican hoping for Bush Bachelor glory

If you've enjoyed a cold beer at the Condamine Hotel recently, chances are you ran into Luke Brownlie.
The 26-year-old, who is licensee of the local watering hole, is one of 10 finalists in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition with the winners, as voted by readers, to be announced on January 6.
Originally from Miles, Luke took over the Condamine establishment about 14 months ago and decided to nominate himself for the competition after his friends threatened to do it for him.
"I'd been told to jump in and give it a go by a number of friends and they more or less threatened that if I didn't, they would, so I did it with a couple of drinks handy," he said.
"I was not expecting a phone call (to be named a finalist).
"I kept my entry short and sweet."
When he isn't busy running a pub, Luke offers free kickboxing training for school-aged children in Miles, which he funds himself.
"I started (kickboxing) when I was about 14 years old," he said.
"I was a real skinny little twerp with a big mouth so I needed to start doing something. It's been great being able to do it for free, that's the part I'm really proud of, to be able to reach an audience that might not be able to pay for something like that.
"There is not a whole lot to do for local young kids in town...back when I was a kid we had basketball teams and cricket teams, all kinds of social events."
Luke is a keen traveller having spent time in Europe and has seen a large portion of the eastern side of Australia.
His ideal partner would need to be a cheerful go getter with a big laugh and keen sense of direction.
"It's a two part thing; I get lost in my own thoughts and lost in my own driving, but I'm mainly looking for someone that knows what they want to do and where they want to go," he said.
"I'm only young and I've always had a pretty solid idea of what I wanted to do and I think the right lady is someone like that as well that does know what they want to do and has a plan."
His manager will look after the pub for a few days while he heads to Bell for the big announcement.
