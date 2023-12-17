Decision on controversial CO2 injections into the GAB expected in February

A decision on the controversial proposal to inject liquified carbon dioxide waste into the Great Artesian Basin is expected early next year.
And, it's understood if it gets the green light, the decision will be challenged in the High Court of Australia by a coalition of concerned organisations who believe the proposal puts the GAB at risk.
A decision by the state government on the Environmental Impact Statement from CTSCo, a subsidiary of mining giant, Glencore, is expected to be handed down in February.
CTSCo needs approval for the three-year trial of a carbon capture project that involves capturing and liquifying CO2 from the Millmerran coal-fired power station into the Precipice Sandstone, a groundwater formation of the GAB, at site near Moonie, to proceed.
A CTSCo spokesperson said the science behind their project was robust and this should be a key determining factor in the approvals decision.
"If a CO2 test injection like this which is backed by robust scientific work is refused, it sends a very bad signal for future CCS projects in Australia, as well as for the future of existing jobs in hard-to-abate industries. It would also make it more difficult and costly for Queensland to meet its ambitious emissions reduction goals," the spokesperson said.
"Our CTSCo project team has consulted openly and transparently with all interested parties - including AgForce, QFF, regional agricultural producers and local community members - during the EIS process and will continue to do so.
"The objective of this test injection project is to prove up the suitability of the Precipice Sandstone aquifer for the safe storage of CO2 at depths of more than 2km. We will most likely sell some of the excess CO2 from the Millmerran power plant to industrial and food grade uses."
Anthony Lee, CEO of Australian Country Choice, which has assets east of Moonie including a 30,000 head feedlot, said many people had paid up to $15,000 a megalitre for precipice water entitlements.
He said while some of those entitlements might not be utilised now, they would be used for future expansion of businesses in the area or if there were any issues with shallower aquifers.
"It's extremely expensive water...and just because we don't have anyone using the water now and I don't know if that's right or not...it doesn't mean we should go ahead and jeopardise the aquifer just because there's no-one in a 50km radius (of Moonie as CTSCo claims)," he said.
Mr Lee said the reality was that the issue was not just about the trial that CTSCo proposes or the 50km radius.
He said the issue was that this trial would set a precedent for other mining companies and larger carbon capture projects to use the GAB as a dumping ground.
"They're not going to spend all this money to go and drill these holes and run this trial without a need to do the bigger projects which would involve hundreds of millions of kilos of waste CO2 into the aquifer," he said.
Katter's Australian Party leader and Member for Traeger Robbie Katter said he opposed the proposal and could not believe it was seriously being considered.
He said Glencore's claim that the project was a means of "testing the idea" was laughable and "did not have Queensland's best interests at heart".
"On one hand they are shutting down what is a still very viable, major copper operation in Mount Isa with thousands of jobs to go while at the same time seeking to pump thousands of tonnes of CO2 into the GAB and making billions of dollars of profits from our coal," he said.
"Maybe what they're trying to achieve and what Queensland is trying to achieve, particularly regarding the critical minerals sector, are two very different things."
Mr Lee said he and others, who opposed the CTSCo trail project, were not against the technology of carbon capture.
"It's just about protecting the GAB...they (at CTSCo) say the science says it's not an issue, well, our scientists say it is, so who is right? It's hard to know as there's conflicting views from the scientists...so surely we need to err on the side of caution."
Mr Lee also questioned CTCCo's claim that the CO2 it planned to inject into the GAB was food grade, similar to that found in carbonated drinks.
"We are told that food grade CO2 will reduce the pH (of the water) from 8.4 down to 4 and that will have an erosion affect on the rock around it. Who knows what that will do," he said.
According to National Energy Resources Australia, the GAB is one of the largest underground water reservoirs in the world and "one of Australia's most precious resources, driving economic development in more than 120 towns".
A report by Frontier Economics Pty Ltd Australia in 2016 estimated that GAB water is integral to at least $12.8 billion of annual production across multiple industries including agriculture, mining and coal seam gas.
