New buyers at Gracemere sale

New buyers were in attendance at the Gracemere cattle sale on Wednesday where 2820 head were yarded.
This included 1548 steers, 1031 heifers, 184 cows, 31 cows and calves and 26 bulls.
The last sale of the year saw some quality runs of cattle with the usual repeat buyers and three processors in attendance.
Cattle came from Duaringa, Collinsville, Westwood, Wowan, Biloela, Mt Coolon and Charters Towers while all other runs of cattle were sourced within areas north, south and local to the CQ region.
Woorabinda Pastoral Company, Duaringa, sold a run of Brahman cross steers for 306c/kg weighing 417kg to return $1276/hd.
AK and JM Heading, Jambin, sold Brangus steers for 324c/kg weighing 403kg to return $1308/hd.
Dial Pastoral, Bracewell, sold Charbray cross steers for 336c/kg weighing 373kg to return $1255/hd.
M. Maloney, Theodore, sold Braford steers for 336c/kg weighing 368kg to return $1238/hd.
DA & HM Poots, Alton Downs, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 310c/kg weighing 316kg to return $981/hd.
C and E Jones, The Caves, sold Droughtmaster steers for 328c/kg weighing 268kg to return $879/hd.
R and R Murray, Canoona, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 346c/kg weighing 258kg to return $895/hd.
Parker Cattle Co, Westwood, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner Sseers for 348c/kg weighing 223kg to return $776/hd.
Loughrea Investments Pty Ltd, Calen, sold Senegus cross weaner steers for 352c/kg weighing 210kg to return $741/hd.
TA Batchelor, Mt Coolon, sold Charbray cross steers for 316c/kg weighing 181kg to return $574/hd.
Calco, Rolleston, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 236c/kg weighing 542kg to return $1279/hd.
DC Wyatte, Biloela, sold Brahman cows for 235c/kg weighing 514kg to return $1209/hd.
L Hanrahan, Gogango, sold Brahman cross cows for 233c/kg weighing 515kg to return $1200/hd.
AP Herden, Jardine, sold Brahman cross cows for 227c/kg weighing 478kg to return $1086/hd.
Jason Lindley and Family, Stanage, sold Brangus feeder heifers for 306c/kg weighing 378kg to return $1160/hd.
I and J Donaldson, Wowan, sold a run of Brangus and Droughtmaster heifers for 316c/kg weighing 254kg to return $804/hd.
R. Sherry, Marlborough, sold Belmont Red cross heifers for 296c/kg weighing 246kg to return $731/hd.
B and S Morris, Moura, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 308c/kg weighing 231kg to return $713/hd.
John MacKenzie, Kuttabul, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 298c/kg weighing 224kg to return $668/hd.
TA Batchelor, Mt Coolon, sold Charbray heifers for 256c/kg weighing 158kg to return $406/hd.
