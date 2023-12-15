Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Muster Dogs star mentors aspiring ag students in CQ

December 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clermont grazier Frank Finger, with the 2023 LEADAg program cohort. Picture: CHRRUP
Clermont grazier Frank Finger, with the 2023 LEADAg program cohort. Picture: CHRRUP

Clermont grazier and winner of the ABC program Muster Dogs, Frank Finger, has given the 2023 LEADAg cohort an insight into the importance of working dogs on the agricultural industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.