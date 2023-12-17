An inside look at the state's specialist rural crime and stock theft fighters

They're at the tyranny of distance, but when it comes to investigating rural crime and livestock theft, the stock squad is up to the job.
The Rural and Stock Crime Squad, known publicly as the stock squad, consists of 34 investigators, all of which are sworn Queensland Police Service officers, who investigate and prevent rural and stock related crime and work with regional communities to ensure the security of agricultural industries in Queensland.
In 2023, the Rural and Stock Crime Squad had officers in Charleville, Roma, Forest Hill, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Longreach, Cloncurry, Charters Towers and Mareeba.
Rural and Stock Crime Squad northern area coordinator detective senior sergeant Paul Elliot, has served in the squad for four years.
With such a large footprint across Queensland to cover, sergeant Elliot said the squad is well equipped and serviced at investigating rural crime.
"Each work unit has a detective sergeant as an officer in charge, with either one to four detective senior constables as investigators," senior sergeant Elliot said.
"We do get hampered from time to time by the tyranny of distance, and due to the nature of our work, but we're well and truly equipped and resourced to respond to any issue in the rural and remote areas as they arise.
"We do that quite well, in terms of assisting our policing counterparts within areas and doing our investigations and our own work.
"While we work really closely with our industry stakeholders, and partnerships through government services, we also work very closely with industry such as Agforce, and local cattle agents, buyers, sellers and pastoralists and producers to try and minimise the effects that rural crime can have on themselves and communities.
"Without the rural stakeholders, pastoralists and producers, small towns would effectively cease to exist and we're trying to do our very best to protect that industry in terms of criminal activities at best."
Sergeant Elliot described a 'day in the life' of a member of the stock squad as many and varied.
"A general day in the office, there are many and vary, we've got different areas of the state that have different demands," he said.
"At any one time we can be supporting a policing district with issues that are actually out of our scope.
"We can have fraud investigations on the boil at the same time as we're doing some suspected cattle stealing investigations.
"With upcoming weather events that we're expected to see over summer, we can be called on to respond to assist in repatriation of cattle that have been moved off properties due to flooding or natural disaster events."
The squad has 24 troop horses at its disposal across the state, which sergeant Elliot said was invaluable to the success of investigators working in rural and remote Queensland.
"We've got our own equipment and our troop horses that need obvious care and husbandry and in the event that we have livestock that has been seized, which is suspected of being stolen for example, we have to maintain the husbandry on those at our various holding facilities across the state," he said.
"We utilise our horses extensively, more so for when we do search warrants, looking for stolen cattle or stolen stock, we also use them for missing persons searches, or drug related matters on their properties. Troop horses can be invaluable in those circumstances.
"When we can't use our troop forces, we've got another vast array of equipment that we can rely on such as motorbikes, quads, 4WD vehicles and drones.
"We've just had a new round of horses being purchased as a result of a couple of our older ones needing to be retired."
In recent years, Sgt Elliot said stock theft had been front and mind of the squad's investigators.
"We've seen a steady decline over the years in the amount of cattle stopped being stolen," he said.
In 2020, police investigated 100 individual occurrences for over 4000 head of cattle stolen, in 2021, 90 occurrences for over 6000 head of cattle stolen, while in 2022, investigators saw a decline of 60 occurrences with 1200 head of cattle stolen.
In 2023 as of the end of November, Sgt Elliot said investigators were looking into about 55 occurrences with around 825 head of cattle that have been stolen.
"We need to encourage people in rural communities and people who are producers to report matters to us, if they want to see a resolution of some sort," he said.
"We've got avenues available such as Police Link, Crimestoppers, local police stations and making contact with your local stock squad officers.
"Some people that we deal with, we prefer them to initiate contact early as opposed to waiting to run into us in the street, which could be some months away, which then causes a delay in the process which we may achieve quicker results, if we had known about it in the first instance.
"I just like to reinforce the fact that accurate record keeping is essential in order to provide us with information.
"It's important to try and reinforce some sort of the message of protecting their own property, locking their premises, making their equipment unattractive to steal, such as vehicles or fuel.
"A big one that I'd really like to stress on his firearm security. People need to understand that opportunistic thieves will target people that are complacent."
Sergeant Elliot said all of their officers were either detectives, or officers transitioning through the detective program.
In order to join the squad, you need to be a sworn Queensland Police Service officer and have a certain amount of experience in general duties prior to applying," he said.
"Generally, rule of thumb, that's about two years and then we offer a range of courses to assess skill sets and enhance and develop skill sets prior to people joining the squad.
"People with a rural background and some knowledge of the industry, obviously are going to be one step ahead of the rest because they actually understand the business.
"Having said that, there's other people that we do recruit who learn on the way and learn from the experiences of the people that are already attached to the squads."
The Rural and Stock Crime Squad runs a course, alongside QPS, every 18 months to two years and to assess suitability of potential applicants.
"All of the people that work in the stock squad are extremely invested in the industry and their rural partners," Sgt Elliot said.
"We probably do it more for the satisfaction than any other form of reward.
"Dealing with people in real communities is extremely unique and very satisfying.
"I think if more people had an interest in it, they should be encouraged to apply for positions when they do come up."
