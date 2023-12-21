Country-loving teacher in Bush Bachelorette mix

With five nominations there was no denying that Tess Schiffmann was going to be a finalist in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition.
While she grew up in Brisbane, the 28-year-old primary school teacher from Roma is every bit a country lover now as a regular bush fashions on the field entrant, lover of mustering and fan of modified cars.
"I have a 200 series; everything is black on it so it's easy to spot," she said.
"I remember when I left Brisbane I was driving out to St George in my tiny Mazda 3 not suited to the environment whatsoever and after six months living there with the wildlife including roos being a serious problem at the time I upgraded to a Prado and being from a family that loves bigger engines, I then went with a V8."
This is Tess' sixth year as a teacher. It was in her second year that she accepted a position in St George, despite some initial reluctance, and later moved to Roma.
Now she can't see herself being anywhere else.
"Roma and St George is as close to being back to home as I want to go," she said.
Among the many nominations she received, her friends indicated the "quintessentially real life Barbie" was actively trying to find her Ken and needed their help.
They said her "beautiful smile is contagious" and she doesn't take herself too seriously but thoroughly enjoys all that rural life has to offer.
They described her as a "true romantic" and her perfect partner would be a gentleman who was funny, kind, hardworking, honest and adventurous.
"He would need to be a social creature and an old fashioned romantic at heart; holding hands, opening doors and buying flowers would be essential," they said.
Since living rurally, Tess has built on her childhood pony club experience and now helps out friends who need a hand with mustering.
Tess said her ideal date would be a picnic in a paddock, around animals, and flowers were always a good addition.
"I thought it (the competition) would be a bit of fun and I've heard about it in the past so why not," she said.
Tess is one of 10 finalists in the competition, with the winners, as voted by readers, to be announced on January 6 at the Bell Races.
"I've got nothing to lose and I know my friends joked about Farmer Wants a Wife but that's a bit extreme," she said.
"All my family are in Brisbane and to say they were ecstatic (I was a finalist) was an understatement. I've got my Mum coming out and a lot of the teachers are coming from Roma."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.