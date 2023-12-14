Warwick saleyards upgrade beefed up with agent support

The Warwick Livestock Saleyards Agents Association and Southern Downs Regional Council have overcome previous disagreements to come up with a positive approach for the long-awaited Warwick stockyard upgrade.
In November council announced it had awarded the construction tender to redevelop the Warwick Saleyards to ICM Pty Ltd totalling $7.066M (excl GST) for a modified scope of works.
But after disagreement over plans resulted in agents walking out of a meeting with council and stakeholders last month, the parties involved have managed to find common ground.
On Thursday morning at the Warwick Council Chambers, council staff including project management officer, Ron Van Haren, manager corporate services Belinda Armstrong and director customer and organisational service Leon Love, gave a media briefing on the project.
Mr Van Haren said the Warwick Saleyards Redevelopment Project would deliver strategic enhancements to secure a sustainable future for the saleyards and support the Southern Downs' biggest industry.
He said the $7.5m project to improve the facility built in 1966 would address animal welfare and workplace health and safety concerns and ensure the region had modernised facilities.
"Current operations will continue onsite during construction stages," he said.
"The improvements include 120 selling pens, 35 holding pens, two processing areas, overhead agent catwalks, five new loading ramps and cattle troughs."
Mr Van Haren said the Warwick Saleyards has connected the Southern Downs' rural and agricultural community with stock and station agents for more than 60 years.
He said the project prioritises animal welfare, enhancing Workplace Health and Safety, improving environmental management and realising community and economic benefits.
Relations between the Warwick Livestock Saleyards Agents Association and the Southern Downs Regional Council are positive despite agents' earlier concerns regarding the specifications, scope and deliverables of the project.
Warwick Livestock Saleyards Agents Association president Ben Johnston confirmed agents and council staff had worked hard to build a strong and positive dialogue.
"Over the past few weeks we have met with representatives from council and the people who won the tender and spoken with them about our concerns," he said.
"Council sat down with us and has addressed some of our concerns, but they said there is no budget for a roof over the saleyards which I thought was quite important, but they said it's not in the budget.
"I feel the saleyards upgrade would last longer if it were undercover and it would be better for the livestock and the people working there."
However, Mr Van Haren said the cost of the hard roof alone would have devoured around $3 million.
He said these were "rough numbers" but around 1 million had been allocated in strengthening infrastructure so a roof can be added in the near future.
"We have squeezed in all the structural elements such as bracing so when and if a new council does endorse funding for a new roof it is a simple job," he said.
"Fundamentally what we are providing to what is getting delivered is no different."
Mr Van Haren said the hard roof along with retaining walls and earthworks on the east side of the saleyards and the road upgrade would be looked at being completed with future grant applications.
"Councils build roads all day everyday and council will do this when available, it's nice to have but not a core saleyard function," he said.
However, there remains some decisions to be made concerning disabled access to the improved saleyards, including wheelchairs users and those with walking aids, he said.
He said access for all people was vital but council had yet to confirm how this would be achieved.
"This issue is not about cost, it's about equitable treatment of all people," Mr Van Haren said.
"This is not just about what we are building, it's about how we manage the site safely in accordance with current standards, the current yards are not compliant or safe."
He said when the upgrade is completed, "we will be rolling out new procedures and mandates".
Mr Van Haren praised the local livestock agents involved in the discussions.
"The agents have been very good, we have met weekly and I think operationally is fair to say it's been very good," he said.
"The project is going well from our perspective."
Last month members from the Warwick Livestock Selling Agents Association indicated their concerns with the outcome of the Saleyards Redevelopment Information session held by the Southern Downs Regional Council.
According to Mr Johnston, the plans they were presented with were not the plans on which the agents had been negotiating, with members, opting to terminate those discussions.
At the time Mr Johnston said they definitely want to work with council to get the best and most positive results with the saleyard upgrade.
Council said the upgrade will create 12 jobs during construction and source 76 per cent of suppliers from the Southerns Downs.
Know more? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.