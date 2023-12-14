Emerald farmers delay Christmas holidays to plant sorghum after 'timely' rain

The Slacks haven't planted a sorghum crop on their farm for at least four years due to unfavourable weather during planting time, but recent rain has rejuvenated their summer cropping program.
Early rain ahead of summer has caused quite the planting buzz across Queensland's Central Highlands, with some farms receiving above average rainfall in late November.
The rain couldn't have come at better time for Mayview farmers Andrew and Marleene Slack of Slack Farming, north of Emerald, who received up to 180mm.
The Slacks run a mixed farming operation just north of Emerald, running 350-400 Droughtmaster breeders, and usually plant wheat during winter, either as dryland or under centre pivot.
A few years back they planted cotton however the crop was severely damaged in floods, so they decided not to replant cotton.
The Slacks were planning to travel overseas for on a Christmas holiday, when rain hit, and they were presented with an opportunity to plant a summer crop.
Delaying the start of their holiday, the Slacks planted 450 hectares of buster sorghum, in metre spacing, into mostly wheat stubble, in mid December.
Mr Slack said it was an opportunity not to be missed.
"While the market for grain sorghum is high, we thought it would be a worth while crop to plant for summer," he said.
"We're going to plant another variety in January under centre pivots, around 284ha.
"We've got enough water for the crop under pivots if the tap turns off and if the dryland crop fails, we'll still have plenty of feed for the cattle."
Mr Slack said he was cautious about planting early but said the conditions were ideal to plant now.
Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Hollie Faulkner, Emerald, said if central Queensland received more rainfall in the coming weeks, it would entice more growers to plant a summer crop.
"We achieved quite high yields last season and now some growers are planting early to take advantage of the recent rainfall and soil moisture," Ms Faulker said.
Pending weather, the Slacks hope to harvest in June.
As growers begin to plant their summer crops, issues with weeds and grasses such as feathertop and fleabane continue to wreak havoc on farms, following good rain in November.
Agforce grains president Brendan Taylor said it was important for farm programs to remain complacent around spray drift, when spraying weeds and grass.
"It's getting harder to kill weeds and that's an ongoing issue," Mr Taylor said.
"Because it has been so dry, when we had that wet November, it resulted in big germination of weeds and grasses such as feathertop and fleabane, which are difficult to get rid off.
"It's a timely reminder now that there's currently crops in the ground to be very mindful of the conditions you're spraying in, when it comes to spray drift," he said.
"It's important to understand what you're doing and if there's any sensitive crops around and spray accordingly.
"It's everyone's responsibility to play by the rules and use the products in accordance to label and the right equipment."
