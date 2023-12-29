Pottery leads to mindfulness and creativity

Throwing a ball of clay onto a pottery wheel and creating a different piece of work every time is Amanda Fernie's "happy place".
The mother of four-year-old, Theodore, started her interest in pottery when she began evening classes nine years ago with potter Joseph Ottaway when she was living and working in Brisbane.
Since moving back to Emerald with her accountant partner, Anthony, shortly after their son was born, she has continued to perfect her pottery skills as well as teach workshops.
"I did art at high school and I really enjoyed painting and drawing and I've done a variety of things since like doing up furniture and painting it, and all kinds of arts and crafts," she said.
"I guess growing up on a cattle property you kind of dabble in arts and crafts. My grandmother, my dad's mum, was really creative. She was really great at drawing. She taught me how to draw. She would use charcoal and pastels and do knitting, crochet and sewing - she did everything.
"Mum enjoyed sewing, cake decorating and macrame when she was younger...while, my dad, when he was younger, did quite a bit of leather work. He'd make belts and stamp them and make really beautiful things on leather. He still makes all his own bridles."
Amanda's parents, Joy and Colin Fernie own a cattle breeding and fatterning operation, Yarrawonga, at Blackwater, and St Helens, a cattle and grain enterprise, near Emerald, where Amanda and her family now live.
Amanda said she started taking classes in Brisbane as "an extra curricula, mindfulness activity" after work at a university where she was involved in research management.
With a PhD in animal behaviour and welfare, Amanda still works in the higher education sector, but remotely as a research ethics and integrity subject matter expert.
She said she and her partner moved back to Central Queensland so she could be closer her parents and get help with Theo.
"I've used pottery since Theo was born as my activity outside of parenting...I try and do it as much as I can while looking after a little boy," she said.
"I can't just leave it while I am on the wheel which is why I've been doing a bit more hand building in the last few years - because if you want to actually get a ball of clay off the wheel that's not completely wonky, you actually need to focus and do it without interruption whereas hand building is easier to pick up and put down."
Amanda reckons she spends about four to five hours a week on pottery work, but that varies with about three hours of that time on the wheel.
"I prefer the wheel, it's my passion - but learning about hand building has been really interesting," she said.
"I haven't really nailed down favourite pieces or a personal style yet as I really enjoy dabbling in everything and trying new things all the time which is why I don't have a cohesive look."
Preferring lighter, brighter pieces, Amanda also tends to like the more refined pieces of her work rather than the playful pieces.
"But, you need more time and focus to make something look clean and refined whereas something like this (a little bowl with a funny face on it) you just play around with some clay and stick some eyes on it, and I can pick it up and put it down," she said.
Without her own kiln to fire pieces, Amanda uses the kiln at the Emerald Pottery Club where she is a member.
"Playing with clay, it's the first steps of creating an object, then there's the firing and then the painting, decorating and glazing which is the less exciting part for me," she said.
Last year, Amanda started teaching pottery workshops with up to 10 people per class in Springsure, Emerald, Blackwater and Anakie doing 10 this year and about the same number in 2022.
"I do enjoy the teaching side, people really enjoy getting their hands on clay and I like sharing the mindfulness aspect of pottery," she said.
"I enjoy seeing people experimenting with something new - people love pressing flowers and foliage into the clay so we make a lot of decorative pieces."
As a member of the Australian Ceramics Association, Amanda has done a series of masterclasses with nationally-known Australian potters.
She has also received a Regional Arts Development Fund grant from Central Highlands Regional Council to attend a day-long formal wheel class with her former teacher, Joseph Ottaway, in Brisbane.
Amanda said she was happy selling her work through a number of local stores and had no plans to open her own shop.
"This is something I do as a mindfulness activity, it's something I enjoy and is creative...it's my happy place," she said.
"I am not mass producing 12 of anything...every piece is unique."
At this year's Emerald Agricultural Show, Amanda's entries in the hand built and wheel thrown pottery sections both took out first prize.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.