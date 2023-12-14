Queensland Country Life
Home/News

A barrier to MSA for the goat industry could be money

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated December 14 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jarrod Lees, who has researched the eating quality of Boer goats, believes MSA grading for goats is doable. Picture supplied
Dr Jarrod Lees, who has researched the eating quality of Boer goats, believes MSA grading for goats is doable. Picture supplied

It seems there are many in the goat industry who think some type of grading system for goat meat is a good idea, but just how to get the ball rolling and cost appear to be a sticking point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help