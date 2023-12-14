A barrier to MSA for the goat industry could be money

It seems there are many in the goat industry who think some type of grading system for goat meat is a good idea, but just how to get the ball rolling and cost appear to be a sticking point.
Earlier this week, Queensland Goat Producers chairperson Glenda Henry called for the introduction of MSA grading for goat meat so the industry could move forward and consumers could be guaranteed a certain eating quality.
A former post doctorate research fellow with the University of New England, Dr Jarrod Lees, who did a pilot study on goat meat to see how it performed to consumer expectation, believes MSA grading for goat meat is doable and was needed to differentiate meat from different types of goats.
"You've got no idea (at the moment) what the quality is going to be and (as such) the consumer is going to get a mixed experience," he said.
"The whole idea of having an MSA system is to ensure the consumer gets the same product every time. It doesn't necessarily need to be restaurant quality, it just needs to be the same so they know what they're paying for - and that's the key to it all."
Campbell McPhee, managing director of Western Meat Exporters at Charleville, which kills about 3500 goats a week depending on the season, said anything that could be done to enhance the consumers' experience in any of the red meats "had legs" and goat meat was no exception.
Mr McPhee, who is also a special director for goats for AgForce Sheep, Wool & Goats, said, in the past, goat meat had been predominately exported with the United States still the largest export market.
But, he said the domestic market had grown to where it was now 14 per cent of overall production and the domestic market had a greater understanding of MSA grading.
Having been involved in the processing industry since the 1980s, Mr McPhee agreed the introduction of MSA could not work without the processors coming on board.
"There's no MSA yet so we look forward to it and maybe then when we get the data (on quality) we can offer people (goat producers) a better price," he said.
Mr McPhee said the domestic market had already shown signs of embracing goat meat by the increased volumes they were consuming.
"So, if we could give them an assurance of eating quality, it would certainly be beneficial for them," he said.
If MSA is introduced, it's understood processors would have to differentiate between farmed, managed rangelands and harvested goats; start grading carcases and, possibly, have multiple boning runs.
Neither MLA or AgForce Sheep, Wool & Goats has a policy on introducing a grading system such as MSA for goat meat.
AgForce Sheep, Wool & Goats president Stephen Tully said the goat industry was in the early days of development, but had an enormous amount of potential in the world.
"Any proof of concept or any eating quality test is only going to be a good thing. For some of our markets, it (MSA grading) won't be a thing, but certainly there are many people in Australia and possibly the US where that might be a good thing," he said.
Mr Tully said there were, however, other ways than MSA of grading goat meat such as grading on dentition or whether the animal was castrated.
"The problem with all of these things in the goat industry is in that it's a bit of "the chicken and the egg" in that we need the funding behind it with technology with levies...and there's very little levy money there," he said.
"Certainly, grading is important, but we have to look at everything and the potential return we get and the money that's available."
Mr Tully estimated about half of the organisation's sheepmeats members would run goats of some description.
Goat Industry Research, Development and Adoption committee member Craig Stewart of Buena Vista, Collie, which runs 1200 predominately Boer breeding does, said he had always been in favour of introducing some sort of grading for goats.
"And eating quality seems probably the easiest way to do it relying on what other (red meat) industries have done over the last 30 years," he said.
Mr Stewart believes one of the reasons why MSA has not been introduced already was that there had not been the demand from the domestic market.
But he said at the end of the day it could only be introduced if the processors wanted to do it.
"Producers can want to do it all they like, but it's the processors who are the ones who will actually have to do it...yes, we want it, but we're not the ones who are going to implement it...and the processors aren't going to implement it until the consumer says 'this is what we want'," he said.
"I feel it is going to come in eventually. It's just not going to happen overnight."
Dr Lees said his goat meat research project involved Boer goat wethers destined for the butcher restaurant trade.
"We cooked each cut in the way it would normally be cooked...so we roasted the legs, we slow cooked the shanks and slow cooked the shoulders - the idea was when you give a consumer a cut in the way it should be cooked, what's the experience?," he said.
"They said that it was 'a good every day, quality piece of meat' and they scored it on its juicyness, tenderness, flavour and overall liking. And, it fared well."
Dr Lees said he did not know if meat from a rangelands goat would be consistent in its eating quality as no research had been done on the subject.
"If the rangeland goats come from managed populations where they've managed nutritions and managed their pathway to slaughter, then it might have been perfectly acceptable and that's the key to MSA," he said.
"If you are using MSA standard and the Meat Standards Australia protocols, then it's about managing the animal through to slaughter and managing the slaughter process so you guarantee consistency of product by then grading it and putting all the same stuff in the same box so the consumer doesn't get any surprises."
Dr Lees said MSA grading should hopefully also provide an avenue for price differentiation based on quality.
"I don't think there's enough being done in promoting goat meat, but by the same token if you talk to the likes of the Goat Industry Council...their concern is that if they start to promote goat meat and there's not enough quality goat meat, they will end up providing consumers with a poor eating experience and people won't come back," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.