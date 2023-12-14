Weaner steers make 325c at Silverdale

There was a yarding of 307 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
R. J Green sold Charolais cross heavy cows for 238c/kg or $1650 andSanta heavy heifers for 265c or $1440. They also sold Charolais cross grain assist steers for 272c or $1450.
Voss & O'Higgins sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for 229c or $1280 and Droughtmaster store cows for 179c or $815.
Droughtmaster bulls from Valley View Country sold for 219c or $1630.
D & L Mays sold Droughtmaster yearling mickeys for 269c or $717.
Brangus feeder heifers from J. Robinson sold for 274c or $1110.
Blue Grass Beef sold Limo cross weaner heifers for 259c or $730.
Charbray weaner steers from H P Masen sold for 325c or $797.
