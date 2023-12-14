Rural firey concerned how renewables could impact fire fighting ability

A rural firefighter and father fighting a portfolio of renewable energy projects in central Queensland says communities should be concerned about how these projects could impact fire fighting abilities in rural areas.
Kalapa-district sixth generation grazier Glen Kelly has taken on the fight of his life over concerns about multiple renewable energy projects being presented to Rockhampton Regional Council, including a number of solar and wind farms.
In May he spoke to Queensland Country Life about the possible impact of Central Queensland Power (CQP) project's Moah Creek Wind Farm on his property and business.
Mr Kelly is leading the Kalapa and Wycarbah Local Action committee against the renewable developments, and says the projects have divided his community.
"The hosts [landholders hosting the projects] are supportive of it and the developers want it to go ahead, then you have people in the fence not game enough to put their hand up.
"At the end of the day, if a land holder is getting a wind turbine or solar farm that is their business
"[But] when their business is going to affect our business in a big way, we have our right to stand up and have some say," he said.
One of Mr Kelly's concerns was that the wind farm would devalue his property, with turbines just 2.5km from his boundary.
The action committee held a rally on Sunday, November 26 before a scheduled information session held by CQP.
Mr Kelly said the group held placards, brought along a cattle truck with a banner in opposition, and held a barbecue for the community.
"It was peaceful and we were all happy, and the developers arrived but decided not to go inside the fence to their own event," Mr Kelly said.
"I mean if they're going to be in the game, and they know that renewable energy is on the nose in regional Australia, I think they need to harden up a bit."
Recently CQP held an additional two information sessions for the community, outlining their plans for the solar farm development.
Lead development manager Ben Hillier said the focus of the development on the site was to avoid and minimise impacts for the community and its surround.
"We are dedicated to prioritising environmental sustainability, minimising amenity impacts, ensuring robust fire safety measures, enhancing water security, and actively incorporating community input."
Mr Kelly's major concerns around the renewable energy projects was bushfire risk and mitigation.
Especially, the increased risk of bushfire, how the projects could hinder the ability of fire fighters to control wildfires, and the responsibility for mitigating risk.
Mr Kelly thought the wind turbines would be close to heavy growth and vegetation, that would then be exposed to pockets of oxygen from access roads.
"Once you start putting roads in these dense areas it allows fire to get in," he said.
"And with the type of land it is, the nitrogen build up would be very high, so therefore, if they will have a lot of grass growing on country that didn't have grass on it before - it would be more susceptible to fire."
He said rural firefighters would not be responsible for putting out fires at solar or wind farms as it would be up to the hosts or urban fire fighters to control the blazes, but that didn't mean nearby rural landholders would not be highly concerned about the risks if fires broke out so close to their properties.
"Who's going to own the event of a wildfire? The host, or the developer?"
Mr Kelly was also concerned water bombers would not be able to access these areas to fight fires.
"With the fixed wing and the choppers, it would take a pretty gutsy pilot to fly in there amongst turbines in smoke to help fight fire.
"They way the mountains are in central Queensland, the wind can be blowing from one direction on one side of the hill and be blowing from the other direction on the other side because of the type of terrain we have.
"That's why we have such a lot of trouble with wildfire."
Mr Kelly said the turbines would be located very close to where the Gracemere bushfires started in 2018.
"Without the bombers, we were gone that day, that aircraft saved us," he said.
Mr Kelly is not the only rural fire fighter to hold these concerns.
Faraday fire warden John McLean expressed similar concerns about the Moonlight Range Wind Farm in his local area, near Ridgelands.
"We've talked with the planes that do the aerial bombing and they just won't go near them because when they fly in to drop their water in, blankets of smoke come up in front of them.
"They can't see the height of the turbines, they just can't see them, so it's a huge risk," he said.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services provided the following statement to address these concerns.
"QFES works closely with landholders and operators to ensure aircraft can operate effectively when responding to bushfires on properties which house wind turbines.
"Aircraft tasked with attending an incident will approach from a high altitude in order to identify safe entry and exit paths, as well as any potential hazards which can impact water bombing runs.
"Landholders and operators need to ensure that areas around turbines are maintained so they do not become a fire hazard," said the spokesperson.
CQP was asked how it planned to mitigate fire risk, to address these concerns about aerial support during bushfires, and about possible devaluation of neighbouring properties, but they did not offer specific responses to these questions.
