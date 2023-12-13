World bull riding buckle down to the wire for Ky

Australian rodeo enthusiasts are collectively holding their breath tonight, after learning that leading bull rider Ky Hamilton has been sidelined for the next round of the US National Finals Rodeo competition, and possibly the round after that.
The 23-year-old from Mackay was knocked out during his ride aboard Honeycutt Rodeo's Bales Hay's MAGA in round five of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association at Las Vegas, where he is attempting to win his first world championship.
The event's medical director, Dr Tandy Freeman said the Australian cowboy and the bull smacked heads together.
"He (Ky) lost consciousness and has a concussion. He was sent to University Medical Center Trauma Center (in Las Vegas) for evaluation and observation."
Freeman said Ky would miss round 6, which will be early Thursday morning Queensland time, and will be re-evaluated for round 7, later the same day, but was doubtful for the latter.
Ky was having the best Wrangler National Finals Rodeo of his career until the accident, having won two rounds - an 86.5-point ride aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Theodore in round 1, and an 89-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Fred in round 4.
He and seven-times PRCA world champion, Texan Sage Kimzey were the only two cowboys to have a successful ride in the fourth round, and Kimzey repeated that in the latest round.
So far, Ky has earned $147,849 at this year's NFR, and was in the lead in the PRCA | RAM world standings with $402,013.
He finished fourth in the world standings last year.
This is his fourth NFR qualification and he's aiming to claim his inaugural gold buckle.
"I just bought a house and some land, so it's going to be put to good use," Ky said about his 2023 earnings.
"It's great to be able to come here and ride for that kind of money. Every year it keeps increasing and it's special to see the sport grow. I'm glad to be a part of it."
Of this week's results, he said it was the way he expected himself to ride every time.
"From the moment I started riding, my expectations were, 'there is nothing that you can't ride that they run in there." he said. 'That's just what I expect of myself every time and I'm just happy to be here doing it."
Another Australian, saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan was in third place in the PRCA playoff after round 5, and ninth in the world standings.
Damian, from Injune made his NFR debut noteworthy by capturing the round 4 title with an 89-point ride on TNT Pro Rodeo's Cancun Moon.
"It's huge. It's everything you have dreamed of as a young bronc rider coming in," he said.
"With it being my first NFR I was just pumped to be here. Then to get a go-round win in the eliminator pen, 'Oh yeah I'm stoked.'
"That horse is an outstanding horse. He's a little bit tricky but that's why he is in that eliminator pen.
"If you can just keep your foot on the gas and stay ahead of him, you can darn sure get the round win and it all happened here tonight."
He said he'd had a chance to look up and see his family in the sellout crowd before he rode out for the round at Las Vegas this week.
"It was a really special moment," he said.
Damian scored a 90-point ride in the semi-finals at this year's Calgary Stampede in July, propelling him from 25 on the world standings to 16th, and closer to contention for the NFR finals.
He does have a world rodeo title to his name already, being named the PRCA 2022 Resistol Rookie of the Year in saddle bronc riding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.