World bull riding buckle down to the wire for Ky

By Sally Gall
December 13 2023 - 8:06pm
Ky Hamilton is all smiles seconds after his 89-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Fred. Picture: PRCA
Australian rodeo enthusiasts are collectively holding their breath tonight, after learning that leading bull rider Ky Hamilton has been sidelined for the next round of the US National Finals Rodeo competition, and possibly the round after that.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

