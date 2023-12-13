JBS Rocky conserving 14 Olympic swimming pools worth of water per year

JBS Australia's Rockhampton facility is pioneering water saving initiatives in the industry, with measures already saving Olympic pool sized amounts of water each year.
The meat processing facility installed automated water sensors in 2022 as part of the company's global commitment to reduce its overall water consumption by 15% by the year 2025.
Since the sensors were installed, the plant has saved a total of 50,000L of water per day, which is equivalent to 14 Olympic swimming pools each year.
Another water-saving initiative pioneered in Rockhampton was the a dual knife steriliser system that has saved 5000L per day, and was delivered for only $900.
This system hosts a dual compartment containing sterile water, with a temperature of 82 degrees Celsius, that continuously flows from one decontamination unit to another.
With heating only required for one steriliser unit rather than two, the system also saves energy and emissions.
Other initiatives the Rockhampton facility has embraced included reusing water where safe to do so, reducing water pressure, and dry cleaning technology to minimise water usage.
The plant has also been installed with metres, along with several other JBS meat processing facilities in Australia, to collect data which will be used to review further water saving opportunities.
JBS Rockhampton plant manager Anthony Milzewski said the water metering initiative was dependant not just on the use of technology to improve operations, but also behavioural changes of their team members.
JBS Australia CEO Brent Eastwood thought it was critical for the company to continue looking into water saving techniques in light of Australia heading into another El Nino event.
"The team at our Rockhampton plant have made a conscious and proactive effort over the last decade to change the way they work and use water," he said.
"This cultural change has resulted in material water savings at the site, demonstrating our shared commitment to sustaining our invaluable water resources."
JBS Australia group manager of sustainability Sam Churchill said water stewardship was increasingly important across JBS Australia's operations.
"Across our facilities the company has saved a total of 735 million Litres or more than 295 Olympic swimming pools of water, so far this year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.