Biosecurity, infrastructure and education: Ag response to state budget update

While the response to the latest Queensand Budget Strategy and Outlook 2023-24 update has been largely positive, agricultural industry groups have highlighted areas of concern they feel require more vigorous investment.
Agforce CEO Michael Guerin praised Queensland's financial health thanks to a leviathan $10.5 billion thanks to increased coal royalties and a record net operating surplus of more than $12 billion forecast for 2022-23, but he said there were several vital areas which urgently needed more funding.
And he said he was surprised considering the importance of biosecurity for the industry funding has been terminated for the Japanese Encephalitis Virus mitigation through mosquito surveillance and control.
"The big one for us is how Queensland is on a strong financial position, strong enough to invest in agriculture and the regions," he said.
"But biosecurity funding is woefully inadequate, we take a lot for granted but our agriculture could be gone overnight, we need more resources, we are running an awful risk due to under investment in this area."
Mr Guerin said the second area needing funding boost was infrastructure.
"The cost of our food is over 40 per cent is post-farmgate prior to plate," he said.
"Roads and rail are manifestly under invested but it's not just in transport costs, supermarkets are not being as ethical to consumers as they could be."
The final element Mr Guerin said funding must be increased was in education pathways to encourage people of all ages to consider and commit a career in the regions.
"Unlike agriculture, mining is not a permanent industry, we are the second largest industry in Queensland and the largest agricultural state in Australia to create export earnings," he said.
"Education and careers for young people boots social and economic support for regions and this is where we need strong investment in things like roads, infrastructure and resources, these allow young people to commit their careers and life to the regions ."
But Agriculture Minister Mark Furner gave an understated response to Mr Guerin's concerns.
"The Queensland government will continue our significant support of the biosecurity and agriculture sectors," he said.
"And we welcome AgForce's acknowledgement of the healthy state of the Queensland budget."
On Wednesday the now Deputy Premier, Treasurer Cameron Dick said the Sunshine State's budget, "is the envy of the nation".
"The 2023-24 Budget Update reveals our net operating deficit is $138 million, $2 billion smaller than forecast, our general government sector net debt is a fraction of other major states and shrinking, and our general government sector revenue is estimated to be $3.7 billion more than forecast," he said.
"This strong budget position allows us to expand on the services Queenslanders rely on, invest in the future, and increase the cost-of-living relief."
According to the Budget Strategy and Outlook 2023-24 update, the volume of agricultural exports rose by 4.3 per cent in 2021-22, driven by sharp increases in cotton, grain sorghum and wheat exports, as favourable weather conditions and elevated prices incentivised growers to expand production.
The report noted beef exports moderated slightly as producers retained stock following another wet 2021-22 summer while expected to return to growth in 2022-23 and 2023-24, as drier conditions lead to increased cattle processing.
It said agriculture exports are expected to further strengthen in 2022-23, as increased winter rainfall in 2022, combined with elevated commodity prices, lead to increased cotton and crop production and exports.
Similarly, cotton exports were projected to rise sharply in 2022-23, due to a large harvest in 2021-22 and a sizeable crop in 2022-23 driven by high rainfall in key cotton producing areas.
Cotton exports are expected to moderate from 2023-24 as drier conditions set in, resulting in and draw down in water storages.
"As an open and diversified economy, Queensland relies on international trade as a driver of economic activity." the update reported.
In 2021-22, overseas exports were valued at $130 billion, accounting for 29 per cent of nominal GSP, while about 1 in 5 jobs is supported directly or indirectly by exports.
As the Queensland economy continues to grow and diversify, the state's traditional industries, including mining, agriculture and tourism, will continue driving ongoing economic activity and support future job opportunities across the state.
These industry sectors are expected to play increasingly significant roles in the Queensland economy in the decades ahead.
To achieve these outcomes, the government established specific industry attraction and investment programs, such as the $520 million Invested in Queensland program, which is part of the flagship $5.84 billion Queensland Jobs Fund, the $100 million Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund and the $200 million Attracting Aviation Investment Fund.
The 2023-24 Federal Budget did not allocate funding beyond 2022-23 for five expiring funding agreements: Operation of Hummingbird House, Japanese Encephalitis Virus Mitigation through Mosquito Surveillance and Control, Recreational Fishing and Camping Facilities Program, Improve NDIS Participant Transition in Queensland, Stimulating South Queensland Sheep Production - Building Strategic Alliance in southwest Lamb Supply Chains (Paroo Sheep Meat Value Chain Hub).
Know more? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.