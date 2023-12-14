Quality Maryborough cane farms hit the market

An aggregation of three quality cane farms covering a total area of 401 hectares (991 acres) has hit the market in the highly regarded Maryborough district.
The noncontiguous dryland blocks in the Fraser Coast Regional Council area are of varying sizes, covering 292ha (722 acres), 91ha (225 acres) and 18ha (44 acres) respectively.
In addition to being proven agricultural operations, the properties located close to the Maryborough township may also offer lifestyle opportunities.
The productive country on all three blocks consists of mainly blue gum flats, tree tree flats, bloodwood and stringy bark land types.
The largest of the farms is in a single 282ha freehold parcel.
Infrastructure includes a machinery shed and a rainwater tank.
The property is 88 per cent white on the Queensland government's vegetation mapping.
The second 91ha property is in five freehold titles ranging from 14ha to 18ha.
Some 96pc of that property is mapped as category X, with the balance being category R.
The third property on Bosal Road is a single 18ha freehold title and is zoned rural residential.
Access to the three blocks is from the sealed River Road and a part from all-weather Beaver Rock Road.
The average annual rainfall for the Maryborough district is about 1130mm (44.5 inches).
The Maryborough aggregation is being sold through Colliers Agribusiness and PRD Maryborough Commercial by an expressions of interest process that closes on January 25.
Contact Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, Colliers Agribusiness, or Tony Nioa, 0418 741 544, PRD Maryborough Commercial.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.