Weaner steers hit 430c at Roma

A total of 7379 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 430c/kg and averaged 321c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 418c and averaged 339c, steers 280-330kg reached 390c and averaged 327c, and steers 330-400kg reached 356c and averaged 316c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 330c and averaged 298c.
DC and S Langham, Miles, sold Angus cross steers to 430c, reaching $830 to average $830.
SD and MJ Russell, Wodonga, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 418c, reaching $1027 to average $915.
DJ Burey, Torwood, Mungallala, sold Santa cross steers to 410c, reaching $1045 to average $1024.
DA and CBM Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 402c, reaching $1200 to average $1077.
Farmleigh Grazing, Farmleigh, Injune, sold crossbred steers to 392c, reaching $1429 to average $1096.
Skew Qld Pty Ltd, Ravenscourt, Charleville, sold Charolais cross steers to 392c, reaching $1288 to average $1088. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 306c, reaching $941 to average $802.
Trafford Park Grazing, Trafford Park, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 354c, reaching $1043 to average $1043.
S and R Benham, Talana, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 352c, reaching $1119 to average $1119. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 250c, reaching $700 to average $700.
Melinda Downs Pty Ltd, Melinda Downs, Cloncurry, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 348c, reaching $1214 to average $1004.
RE and Ed Smith, Marranoonbah, Condobolin, sold Brangus steers to 342c, reaching $1230 to average $1033.
JH, EM and NJ McEwan sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 336c, reaching $1416 to average $1305.
Institutional Investments, Wallumba, Condamine, sold Angus cross steers to 332c, reaching $1383 to average $1153. The Angus cross heifers sold to 346c, reaching $1157 to average $943.
Tory Latham, Litani, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 320c, reaching $1224 to average $1204.
TE O'Brien, Tyrone, Injune, sold Charbray cross steers to 310c, reaching $1379 to average $1322.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 312c and averaged 249c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 311c and averaged 258c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 346c, averaging 280c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 346c, averaging 287c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 275c, averaging 245c.
CA Flower and Co, Callitris North, Condamine, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 344c, reaching $1200 to average $1057.
R and S Rural Pty Ltd, Middle Glen, Flinton, sold Charolais cross heifers to 302c, reaching $994 to average $865.
Main Creek Pastoral, Dulacca, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 300c, reaching $892 to average $821.
Camelock Rural, Carella, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 297c, reaching $835 to average $687.
Torres Park Grazing Co., Torres Park, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 296c, reaching $978 to average $777.
Huckitta Enterprises Pty Ltd, Huckitta Station, Alice Springs, sold Charolais cross heifers to 292c, reaching $1082 to average $812.
KSE Farming, Nellyvale, Fords Bridge, sold Charolais cross heifers to 275c, reaching $1166 to average $946.
Cows 330-400kg reached 194c and averaged 149c, cows 400-500kg topped at 210c, averaging 174c, cows 500-600kg topped at 216c, averaging 204c, and cows over 600kg topped at 205c, averaging 202c.
