The three big challenges facing Qld's grain production in 2024

Weather conditions, higher input costs and labour shortages will continue to challenge cropping operations in the new year, Agforce grains president Brendan Taylor anticipates.
While high grain prices have helped alleviate cost of production pressures, high input costs, availability of seed and fertiliser prices have been identified as major challenges impacting farm profitability.
Mr Taylor said the weather also remained at the top of the list.
"It all depends on the weather, from a production point of view," he said.
"There's still sorghum being planted around the Southern Downs now and some places have had very good rain in November, which has stimulated the planting now.
"But there's still pockets around, right across the state, particularly in central Queensland, that aren't wet enough to plant, they're close but they need one more good fall of rain.
"Everything that's being planted now, that's established or still being planted into what is pretty good moisture, is still going to need rain."
While we remain in an El Nino, Mr Taylor said parts of Queensland have had a very low rainfall year.
"We're technically in El Nino weather pattern, yet some parts had significant rainfall in November which didn't really fit the script," he said.
"Plenty of places have still only had 10-13 inches of rain for the year and that's including rain that they had in November.
"We're still a long way short of the historical average."
Cropping production costs are also on the radar of growers, however there has been a reprieve farm costs in recent months, with some pesticides including glyphosate, falling in costs.
"Thankfully input costs have come back somewhat compared to the silly heights during the pandemic, but the price for fertiliser is still high," Mr Taylor said.
"All our herbicides have mainly come right back in price which is good.
"Glyphosate is back between $4-$5 a litre, which is what you would say is more of a normal price."
As growers begin to plant their summer crops, issues with weeds and grasses such as feathertop and fleabane continue to wreak havoc on farms, following good rain in November.
"It's getting harder to kill weeds and that's an ongoing issue," Mr Taylor said.
"Because it has been so dry, when we had that wet November, it resulted in big germination of weeds and grasses such as feathertop and fleabane, which are difficult to get rid off."
Mr Taylor said it was important for farm programs to remain complacent around spray drift, when spraying weeds and grass.
"It's a timely reminder now that there's currently crops in the ground to be very mindful of the conditions you're spraying in, when it comes to spray drift," he said.
"It's important to understand what you're doing and if there's any sensitive crops around and spray accordingly.
"It's everyone's responsibility to play by the rules and use the products in accordance to label and the right equipment."
Labour shortages around planting and harvest time are also keeping farmers up at night and with talk of high planting areas across the state, Mr Taylor said demand for reliable workers will ensue.
"Planting and harvest are important parts of the season and when you most need skilled labour," he said.
Mr Taylor is also anticipating good export demand for Sorghum in the new year.
