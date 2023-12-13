Queensland Country Life
The three big challenges facing Qld's grain production in 2024

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:21pm
Agforce grains president Brendan Taylor. File picture.
Agforce grains president Brendan Taylor. File picture.

Weather conditions, higher input costs and labour shortages will continue to challenge cropping operations in the new year, Agforce grains president Brendan Taylor anticipates.

