Motorbike events in danger from rising insurance premiums

Sporting events for motorbike enthusiasts in rural and regional Queensland may become thin on the ground, thanks to escalating public liability costs.
Groups running motorbike gymkhanas had to transfer to a scheme that added extra charges for individual riders, on top of the usual fee, this year, and show societies are being confronted with the same issue.
Secretary for the popular Yaraka Horse & Motorbike Gymkhana, Kaye Albrand said they'd been struggling to find donations over and above their usual support to subsidise the $90 fee for each motorcycle competitor, in addition to paying to have the event covered.
"The money we raise that would normally go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and community groups will now go to the insurer," she said. "Our charities will still get some money but nothing like what they would have."
The event was rained out in early July, for the second year in a row, and so the organisers weren't able to gauge how severely they would be affected by the impost, but Ms Albrand said they did have their concerns, considering people come from as far afield as Emerald, Hughenden and Charleville, and would have had to take the cost of fuel into account as well as forking out for individual insurance.
In addition to the new fee, event organisers have to train a minimum of four officials to run the event, to meet new insurance requirements.
Ms Albrand said the closest training venue for them would likely have been at Emerald, 550km away.
"Thankfully, people at Jundah have already done the training so they can train us, which is a lifeline," she said.
She added that the long-running event had never recorded an accident, thanks to the rules they put in place to ensure they didn't.
"All horses have to be stabled before a bike can be started, and no bike can be started unless it's taking part in an event," she said. "That wasn't good enough though - they said we couldn't have both horses and bikes on the ground."
Gallagher Insurance and Risk Management, the broker for show societies in Queensland, advised impacted societies that the "many injuries sustained to riders including deaths" was why the insurer was taking a conservative view to motorsport events.
They were also told that, apart from the areas outside an arena, rodeos and bull rides would also need to be insured elsewhere.
The broker explained that their role to protect show societies faced constant challenges in the current climate.
Queensland Agricultural Shows president David Wilson said the issue had the potential to impact a number of activities, shows included, and he wanted to see a concerted push from all organisations facing quickly escalating insurance bills.
"There is a lot that could be brought in legislation-wise that could help this landscape," he said, noting that New Zealand had enacted laws recently.
"Australia has very lax laws around who can litigate and around waivers - at the end of the day there's very little protection," he said. "The amount of litigation in Australia is just not sustainable - I can see this getting to a point where it will be too expensive to put events on."
Mr Wilson said they had been lobbying governments when they got the chance but believed it was something all affected bodies - agritourism groups, recreation spaces included - needed to do as one, to gain the traction needed.
"I don't think anything will happen until things start collapsing," he said.
Mr Wilson said underwriters had been understanding of the problem, and insurers had been working with them to ensure core show events were affordable.
He said they were making changes to rules on how some events were run, whichh had given them some insurance wins.
"Demolition derbies are one, ride-on lawnmower races are another - it's possible we can come up with rules for motorbikes as well," he said, adding they were watching what other states were doing as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.