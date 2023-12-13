Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Motorbike events in danger from rising insurance premiums

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 13 2023 - 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rounding a barrel at Yaraka's motorbike section. Picture: Sally Gall
Rounding a barrel at Yaraka's motorbike section. Picture: Sally Gall

Sporting events for motorbike enthusiasts in rural and regional Queensland may become thin on the ground, thanks to escalating public liability costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.