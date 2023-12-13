Youth in agriculture give suggestions to new Premier

In light of the sudden departure of Annastacia Palaszczuk as Queensland Premier after nearly 11 years at the weekend, it seemed timely to see what young people in agriculture would like the new Premier Steven Miles to do for the industry.
So, during a visit to the Brangus Youth Camp yesterday in Theodore, Queensland Country Life put the question to some of the young people in attendance.
And, most believed that the new Premier could do more to promote the sector and give the farming community more respect and recognition for what it does, particularly how hard farmers work.
There was also consensus that too much time, money and attention was given to the south east corner of Queensland at the expense of the rest of the state in rural and regional areas.
Another thing that some of the young ones acknowledged was that the general population did not know enough known about what farmers actually do and where food comes from.
Their responses are as follows:
Jared Mahony, 13, Kabralee, Kabra: I want him to give more recognition to farmers because they do a lot.
Hannah Neil, 15, Sarina: Lots of things. People in agriculture don't get as much respect as those in other industries.
Skye Titmarsh, 20, Kyilla Park, Condamine., Theodore. He needs to give more consideration to what affects carbon capture projects will have on bores.
Piper Christensen, 20, Tarome Charolais and Charbray Stud, Theodore: He needs to introduce agriculture into the school curriculum at a young age so everyone knows where their food comes from.
Bella Hanson, 21, Woolthorpe, Theodore: He needs to give as much priority to the rest of Queensland as they do to the south-east corner.
Taylor Humphreys, 18, Welbatch, Mummulgum.He needs to make agriculture a priority as it serves all people and remove red tape so farmers can farm.
Queensland Country Life also put the same question to the camp's organising committee chair, Brad Hanson, who said he would like the new Premier to come out and talk to people in the country and get a different perspective of the state away from the south east corner.
