Improved quality at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 384 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
They said it was an improved quality yarding with more finished cattle penned. Export cattle sold to regular buyers at rates firm on last week, and trade cattle were also firm.
Weaners and restockers were of lesser quality and sold to less demand with only the better quality firm.
Santa weaner steers from C and C Wilson sold for 335.2c/kg for a result of $760/hd. G Ozanne sold Brangus weaner heifers for a return of 265.2c or $531/hd.
Limousin cross grain assist steers from H Beattie came in at 283.2c returning $1132/hd. Limousin grain assist heifers from K Hayes sold at 279.2c to realise $1102/hd.
Santa grain assist export steers from M and C Gadsby returned 270c or $1480/hd. O'Briens Transport sold Santa pasture ox at 245.2c to return $2047/hd. Yawarra Pty Ltd sold Santa store cows for 198.2c or $981/hd. Jersey dairy cows from Meadow Farms sold at 170.2c to return $740/hd.
Charbray medium cows from Rahane Pastoral Co sold for 229.2c for a result of $1364/hd. Warrigal Farms sold Santa heavy cows at 216.2c to come back at $1535/hd. P and L Laycock sold Droughtmaster bulls at 238.2c to realise $2143/hd.
