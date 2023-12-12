Brangus Youth Camp: another successful event

The fourth annual Brangus Youth Camp attracted an enrolment of 96 young people to Theodore, ranging in age from four to 21 years old.
Brangus Youth Camp organising committee chair Brad Hanson said this was the second time it had been held at Theodore and all the participants had come through with flying colours at the three and half day event.
He said participants had come from as far south as Myponga in South Australia all the way through to the north on the Atherton Tablelands and west to Clermont with 30 per cent novices to the camp.
"It's been another great success right across the board with great levels of sponsorship and increased general support," he said.
"Bump in is Day One so we get them paired up with their animals, get them confident about how the lead ropes and how they can tie knots, the basic general stuff.
"Day Two is our education day so we have everything from technical to animal health, animal breakdown, judging sessions, working dogs and poultry for the PeeWee age group.
"Day Three was all about judging so we had our prime cattle judging. We had four pens of commercial cattle and they had to assess two out of the four and give their comments and reasoning as to why they selected them and what market they would be suitable for - and then they changed over and did their stud judging.
"That's where we line up cattle for them and they have to judge and assess both a pen of four bulls and four females from one to four, give their reasoning for it and speak on a microphone so they learn a bit about public speaking and justify their decisions."
Mr Hanson said the camp also involved kids from a town background and was not just about showing cattle.
"The camp's about educating, public speaking and assessing cattle so if they wanted to go out and buy commercial stock (they learn) what they should be looking for - their structure and meat capacity," he said.
There were also presentations from a vet and a technical expert demonstrating how to fly a drone and what a drone could be used for on farm. There was also a session on photography of stud cattle and marketing.
"We try to give them a broad spectrum and they take little pieces away," Mr Hanson said.
"We've got some participants who...have been to all four camps and from where they started to where they are is incredible."
In light of Annastacia Palaszczuk's sudden resignation at the weekend, when asked what he would like the new Queensland Premier Steven Miles to do for agriculture, Mr Hanson said he would like him to come out and talk to people in the country and get a different perspective of the state away from the south-east corner.
Award winners included: Annaka Hanson, Golden Show Cane; Mila Van Italie, Overall Prime Judge; Amity Nimmo, Overall Stud Judge; Cody Mortimer, Overall Parader; and Clare Hills, Overall Herdsman Award.
Among those who received Novice Paraders Awards were - Claire Goodwin, Bo McLennan, Ella Sainsbury, Harrison Gnech, Gracie Carseldine, Chesel Hay and Ben Hampson.
