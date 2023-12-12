Queensland Country Life
Brangus Youth Camp: another successful event

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
Updated December 13 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:00am
The fourth annual Brangus Youth Camp attracted an enrolment of 96 young people to Theodore, ranging in age from four to 21 years old.

