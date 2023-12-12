Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Emerald livestock agent has his aim on competitive trap shooting

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated December 12 2023 - 11:37pm, first published 9:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock and station agent Gavin Colwell of CQ Livestock & Property, Emerald, with his Miroku High Rib Trap 12 gauge shotgun and his recent win with the sport (pic insert). Picture: Ben Harden
Stock and station agent Gavin Colwell of CQ Livestock & Property, Emerald, with his Miroku High Rib Trap 12 gauge shotgun and his recent win with the sport (pic insert). Picture: Ben Harden

While the cattle agency is his game, central Queensland stock and station agent Gavin Colwell, has recently found a new passion for competitive trap shooting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.