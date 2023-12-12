Emerald livestock agent has his aim on competitive trap shooting

While the cattle agency is his game, central Queensland stock and station agent Gavin Colwell, has recently found a new passion for competitive trap shooting.
Mr Colwell has owned and run CQ Livestock & Property, based in Emerald, for the last six years, following a 30 year career working as a livestock and property salesman for Elders and previously Primac Elders Ltd, before the merger.
He grew up on his family's mixed cattle and sheep operation at Coonamble in New South Wales, where they also operated a feedlot on their property.
Following a stint as a livestock manager at Tipperary Station in the Northern Territory, Mr Colwell knew his heart belonged in the livestock industry.
"I worked in the Northern Territory for a couple of years and then just came back and joined Primac in Gympie in the early eighties," he said.
"I started in Gympie as a trainee auctioneer and I was only there for probably seven or eight months, before I transferred to central Queensland, where I first worked at Alpha and Clermont as an auctioneer livestock salesman in the late eighties.
"From there, I went out to Winton for six years in a livestock sales role, and I just wanted to get out into the Channel country.
Mr Colwell later took on a manager's job with Primac at both Mitchell and Cunnamulla branches, before moving to Emerald with his wife and kids.
"When we moved to Emerald, I started as a property salesman with Elders and then went into a livestock role again, and then I just decided to go out by myself, just servicing central Queensland," he said.
"I decided to just go privately, and that way I could concentrate on better servicing my clients."
Looking back on his 36 years service, Mr Colwell acknowledged it had been trying at times.
"The livestock industry has had a lot of ups and downs in that time," he said.
"Some of my clients have done it very tough with the stresses of the flock destruction scheme in the sheep industry when I was in Winton and people had to shoot their sheep and we're getting paid $3.00 per head in the early 90s.
"Things have changed a lot in 36 years and there were no mobile phones when I started.
"When I used to be in Winton, we used to get on HF radios and you'd talk to all the cattle producers down the Channel Country from 4.30 until 5.30am in the morning on HF radios."
When Gavin turned 60, he decided to embark on a new challenge, one which would take his mind off his busy work life.
He turned to competitive trap shooting, purchasing himself a Miroku High Rib Trap 12 gauge shotgun.
"When you're young, you play cricket, football or campdrafting, but as you get older, you're looking for a new challenge just to take your mind off work a bit and do something different," Mr Colwell said.
"Someone suggested I take up clay target shooting, so I gave it a go and it's a real adrenaline rush and there are a great lot of people in the sport.
"People say it's a dear sport but if you're driving around with a truck with five or 10 horses on the back, that sport will be worth 20 times more than what mine is.
"People from 12 to 80-years-old can do it and there's not many sports like it around and it can take you anywhere."
Recently, he claimed first place in B grade 50 target double barrel competition at Mackay and Sarina and also first place in the double barrel handicap and qualifier for Central Zone Handicap Spectacular at Tambo.
Mr Colwell now plans to showcase his skills at the 43rd Clay Target Championships event at Norfolk Island, from February 3-11 in 2024.
"A lot of people that do clay target shooting have gone over and done this Norfolk Island championships event," Mr Colwell said.
"I was encouraged to have a go so I nominated, and my wife and I will travel there in the new year."
"As soon as we come back from that event, we've got a central zone championship at Tambo at the end of February and then the state carnival in May.
"You've got all these events that you aspire to go to just to test yourself basically and there's a lot of agents that do it."
Mr Colwell said when he first started out, hitting the clay targets was difficult, but that it got easier the more times he committed.
"I've just been lucky I suppose and while you have one good weekend, the next weekend you'll be very disappointed about how you go, but that's just the nature of the game," he said.
"The thing about clay target shooting, which I find amazing, is different to a lot of other sports, wherever you go, there's someone that will help you and give you instructions.
"While you're shooting beside them every weekend, they'll give you a few hints here and there and you pick things up."
