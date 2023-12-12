Seafood industry cans government's gillnet-free plan

The Queensland Seafood Industry Association will be lodging numerous concerns that it has with the regulations being introduced to phase out gillnets in the Great Barrier Reef, and provide financial assistance to affected fishers.
Both it and the The Gulf of Carpentaria Commercial Fishermen Association Incorporated are lodging submissions, which close this Friday.
Among the QSIA's concerns is what it says is the significant reduction in human rights that appear to be disproportionate to the purported outcomes.
"The claims made in the supporting papers to the Bill are very general in nature and lack vigour," QSIA executive officer David Bobbermen said, describing the wild harvest Queensland commercial fishing industry as having been confronted with a tsunami of legislative changes.
"The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' internet site proudly states 'reforms to fisheries regulations...will reduce red tape, support economic recovery and ensure the sustainability of Queensland's fishing industry," Mr Bobbermen said.
"Nothing can be further from the truth. Since the introduction of the Queensland Sustainable Fisheries Strategy, the Fisheries Act has grown in complexity with well over 100 pages of new legislation.
"In recent days, two additional pieces of legislation have been published.
"These regulations have been formulated without any meaningful consultation with the commercial fishing industry."
Mr Bobbermen said the financial assistance listed in the regulations had been arrived at through a closed process under the Cabinet in Confidence-appointed Future Fisheries Taskforce.
"Other than very vague communiques, this taskforce has been able to determine the outcomes of the lives of many fishers' families and dependent small businesses in mainly rural and remote communities," he said.
The taskforce's terms of reference are a secret, as too are the minutes of their meetings.
"Their report and recommendations will only be seen by the public in 30 years time when Cabinet documents are made public," Mr Bobbermen said. "Who were the 'experts' who determined values, what are their credentials to make this assessment, what methodology did they use to come to their conclusions - these are but a few questions."
Mr Bobbermen said fishers were being provided a grant of $3000 for financial and legal advice, and he questioned what that would be able to do for recipients.
"It is oppression of the recipient so that they are not empowered to question the decisions made by the taskforce," he said.
The timeline for acceptances is March 15 next year.
Mr Bobbermen said applicant would have to accept round one before they they had details of round two, which opens on April 8, dealing with buying nets back and boat refitting.
"Details are vague - so this is very much a wait and see," he said.
The Gulf of Carpentaria Commercial Fishermen Association Incorporated has gone as far as saying it has lost confidence in the Queensland government when it comes to balanced, fair, and evidence-based management and regulation of fisheries in the Gulf.
The organisation has submitted a comprehensive response to the government's proposed new net free zones in the area, saying that food and nutritional security are at stake.
"We should not be decimating people's livelihoods and our means to food production with poorly designed and politically motivated decisions," it says.
The changes were announced in June and GOCCFA president David Wren said they had been put in place without any industry consultation, a business case, or environmental or economic impact assessment.
They follow the May 2023 letter from the Commonwealth government to the United Nations Environmental and Scientific Organization committing to the establishment of new net free zones in the Gulf of Carpentaria inshore fishery.
"There are several significant problems with the integrity, transparency, and fairness of the process prosecuted by government," Mr Wren said.
Among those he listed were that the timelines being pursued were too aggressive for such a significant change, saying there had not been an open or transparent consultation process with commercial industry.
"The Queensland government has not meaningfully answered nearly 100 questions asked by GOCCFA," he said.
"The government has not provided a robust estimate of the estimated fishery impact of the current proposal.
"Government has not completed or published an economic or social impact statement.
"Government has not been transparent on the many more significant threats to sustainability than commercial fishing.
"There are many limitations of the Environmental Risk Assessment model.
"Government has not followed the principles of its own 2023 Better Regulation Policy."
The group also understands that the state government has already drafted legislation for compensation triggers for the Gulf of Carpentaria in its prosecution of the reforms on Queensland's east coast, despite the two being separate and the government stating that no decisions have yet been made.
"This lack of transparency and accountability should be of serious concern to the public," Mr Wren said.
