Weaner steers hit 426c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1732 cattle on Monday for the last Gympie Sale of 2023.
Agents reported the market for quality remained very strong while plainer lesser types were cheaper.
Cattle were drawn from Mundubberra, Booyal, Gin Gin, Maryborough, Booubyjan, Tansey, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Eumundi, Maleny, Conondale and all local areas.
Charbray steers from Mundubberra sold to a top of 326c/kg to return $1565 and $1339 while their lighter brothers made 368c ($1079).
Simmental cross steers from Booubyjan made 346c ($1122). Angus steers from Lagoon Pocket made 366c ($1200, $1082 and $986). Droughtmaster steers from Langshaw sold for 362c ($929 and $921).
Brangus steers from Warrawee made 366c ($903 and $884). Charbray steers from Kandanga sold for 402c ($937), while their Droughtmaster brothers made 382c ($832). Charolais cross weaner steers from Thinoomba made 402c ($812).
Quality Charbray weaner steers from T1Y, Brooya Station topped at 426c for the run to return $981, $873 and $795. Generally weaner steers sold from 320c to 400c, while Brahman types sold from 230c to 295c.
Quality Droughtmaster heifers 20 months from Maleny made 312c ($1253) while their younger sisters made 338c ($1118). Charbray heifers from Mundubberra made 316c ($1000) and 300c ($791).
Droughtmaster heifers from Lagoon Pocket made 310c ($952 and $870). Charbray heifers from Booubyjan sold for 280c ($631). Charbray heifers from Kandanga made 298c ($592).
F1 Charbray heifers from Brooya Station made 326c ($721, $617 and $537). Generally better-quality weaner heifers sold from 238c to 320c. Weaner heifers to processors sold to 242c. Plainer lighter condition heifers sold from 120c to 185c.
Cows and calves were limited in supply and sold from $1000 to $1350.
The first sale for 2024 will be on Monday January 15.
