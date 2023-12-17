Buy local this Christmas

This Christmas, QFF is encouraging Queenslanders to support local farmers and producers - whether it be for Secret Santa gift ideas, the spread at your Christmas lunch or just something special to treat yourself.
The diversity of Queensland agriculture means no matter where you live in the state there are great ways you can support the sector while enjoying some of the world's best food, fibre and foliage.
For instance, you could gift a native plant, with over half of all nursery production in Queensland conducted within a 120km radius of Brisbane. You don't have to drive far up the coast or out west before you are driving by fields of fresh fruits and vegetables envied around the world. Likewise for delicious dairy products, and locally designed and manufactured cotton garments.
It is an unfortunate fact that we as a society tend to take our food for granted until it is in short supply, and even then, have a limited understanding of the effort required for its production or the complexity of the supply chains that bring that food from farm to table.
While almost all Queenslanders are familiar with icons such as the Sunshine Coast's Big Pineapple, and Bowen's Big Mango, shockingly few are fully aware of the challenges faced by growers in recent years - with workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions, rising input costs and extreme weather events having a significant impact on their operations, often for an extended period of time.
Despite this lack of information, people want to know more about where their food, fibre and foliage comes from and the people who produce it. Queenslanders value agriculture, even if this appreciation isn't reflected in the prices paid at the supermarket checkout.
We've seen as much from the range of events that QFF and our members have hosted throughout 2023 - from Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers' Year of Horticulture activities to Cotton Australia and Canegrowers Ekka event stands, and QFF's recent National Agriculture Day Showcase in Brisbane's CBD.
Time and again we've heard that people want to know more, not only about what produce is grown in Queensland and how it is grown, but about who is growing it and how they can support these farmers. The answer is, of course, to buy locally grown produce, preferably as close to the farm gate as possible.
By taking the time to buy local, whether that is at a local grocer or direct from farm, you are supporting these producers and their communities, and potentially having the opportunity to speak directly to a farmer.
So, give the gift of local produce this Christmas. Support Queensland farmers, start a conversation about agriculture and encourage your family and friends to think more about where their food is coming from.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.