Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Buy local this Christmas

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
December 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buy local this Christmas
Buy local this Christmas

This Christmas, QFF is encouraging Queenslanders to support local farmers and producers - whether it be for Secret Santa gift ideas, the spread at your Christmas lunch or just something special to treat yourself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.