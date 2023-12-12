Queensland Country Life
Sunshine Coast Council's $6m cane farm to wetlands investment

By Alison Paterson
Updated December 12 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
SUnshine Coast Council has secured a 120ha former sugar cane site in the region's Blue Heart, which it says will be restored to natural wetlands.Picture: Supplied
A former cane farm adjoining the Coolum Creek Environment Reserve, a habitat for threatened species, has been purchased for $6 million by the Sunshine Coast Council to be turned into a wetlands reserve.

