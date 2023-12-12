Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sally Gall recognised for journalism campaign

December 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall at the presentation night in Sydney on Monday.
Sally Gall at the presentation night in Sydney on Monday.

Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register senior journalist Sally Gall has been recognised at ACM's annual news awards in Sydney overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.