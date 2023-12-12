Sally Gall recognised for journalism campaign

Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register senior journalist Sally Gall has been recognised at ACM's annual news awards in Sydney overnight.
Ms Gall received a highly commended for campaign of the year at the ACM Excellence Awards after producing a body of work on the issues surrounding bush vets.
She stayed on the case, publishing multiple follow up stories throughout the year, including hopeful accounts like Longreach grazier James Walker who revived a Longreach vet service to support the community.
In doing so, she hoped her work would help the public recognise a vet's point of view, while finding ways to attract more of the professionals to rural areas.
The win was very close to Ms Gall's heart too.
"It meant a lot to have my work on an issue so close to my heart recognised as one of the company's best in the campaign category, and dedicate it to my daughter Jo Cripps and all her colleagues, and thank them so much for speaking with me," Ms Gall said.
"I'm not going to stop working to have their plight improved."
She thanked her editor, Lucy Kinbacher, for the encouragement to cover such an important issue.
The winner of campaign of the year was Kate McIlwain, Illawarra Mercury.
