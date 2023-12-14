Rabobank Dalby celebrating the Morgan family

Mary Morgan says it's been a long and happy relationship between her family and Rabobank. Picture supplied

Mary Morgan is a rare force - a no-nonsense family matriarch with the bush in her veins, moulded by the highs and lows of almost 80 years of life on the land.

Building a dream

As a young newlywed, foreign to the flat plains of Condamine, Queensland, she shared in her late husband Godfrey's (Goff) aspirations to develop their virgin brigalow block, Myall Grove, and breed a superior Shorthorn herd.

Today, over 60 years later Goff's vision has well and truly been realised, with their sons Spencer and Godfrey continuing The Grove Shorthorns' legacy as one of Australia's most significant Shorthorn operations - and Mary remains in the thick of it.

Her home, surrounded by her beloved garden, is nestled amongst the paddocks Goff developed in the 1960s, and is within cooee of her two sons and their families.



While Godfrey and wife Megan are at the helm of the cropping operation, Spencer and Sophie run the cattle enterprise, with Mary clearly proud of their strong and collaborative work ethic.

"It's not always the way with brothers and their wives working together, but if I were feeling boastful I'd like to think it's thanks to the way they were brought up."

Her third son Damian lives in Brisbane, and owns regional newspapers in a further nod to the Morgan legacy. Their forefathers were newspaper men, and the family continues to own and run the Donald Times in Victoria.

"I feel very happy to see the way the family all gets on, and it's nice to still be here to enjoy it."

The bush in her veins



Mary, a primary school teacher who taught in her hometown of Biggenden before marrying Goff, didn't take long to adjust to her new region.

"It was so different to the rolling hills I was used to, but I became very fond of Condamine once I became involved in the community."

With the Morgan family generous contributors to the annual Condamine campdraft, Mary was responsible for the event catering, and today - some 58 years later - she continues to help cook for the much-loved community campdraft.

Explaining that she's no longer as active in the community as she once was, the fact she recently opened her garden to the Murrilla Garden Club suggests otherwise.

As the source of purpose, and joy, during her later years, she believes gardens form a strong basis for any home, and garden clubs are a great way for people in the bush to remain connected and inspired.

"It's always a challenge during dry weather, but I manage to get a bit of water to the garden before my sons start yelling at me to stop!"

A lifetime of agricultural progression

With Goff highly regarded as a progressive, visionary farmer, Mary has born witness to most of modern agriculture's greatest achievements.

She recalls their first wheat crop - one of the earliest in a district now renowned for its grain growing capacity.

"It was 1978 and there was so much grain we had to store it on the ground," Mary explains. "One of the neighbours said, now listen my girl, you won't see this again - and he was right, it was such a high yielding crop."

Machinery and technology have made the task of farming so much easier, and she recalls the days of harvesting with one header and carting with just one truck.

Today, The Grove's grain harvest is a synchronised dance of headers across the golden plains.

An avid diary keeper, Mary continues to record the daily happenings on the farm, a habit she began in 1998, and her diaries - or 'scribbles' as she describes them - are no doubt a treasure trove of valuable history and data.

"Agriculture is continually moving forward. If you're not moving forward what's the point, and The Grove has been a journey of constant progression and change."

Breeding a Morgan family - and beef - legacy

Goff aspired to breed a superior Shorthorn underpinned by simple breeding goals, with fertility being their most valued trait, and today The Grove - whilst steeped in history - continues to look to the future.

Every animal bred is performance-recorded with Breedplan, so sires can be accurately described genetically for full transparency and assurance.

Further testament to The Grove's continuing strength are over 24 years of strong results in the prestigious RNA's Paddock to Plate competition, including overall wins in 12 of those, and securing Reserve Champion pen six times.

With Spencer and Godfrey having expanded the operation significantly in recent decades through property acquisition, diversification into Wagyu, feedlotting, and most recently branded beef, Mary reflects practically on the progress.

"Goff was a good cattleman, it was one of his greatest passions and he built a strong foundation from which the boys have been able to grow The Grove - which they've done exceptionally well."

Their vision and hard work is showcased annually at The Grove's on-farm bull sale, and in September the family held its 40th sale and enjoyed a new, six figure sale price record for a bull.

"I still remember our first ever bull sale, after which Goff and I vowed to never, ever have another!"

"Prices were poor and the bulls didn't sell well, but each year we had another crack and now the sale is one of the highlights of the business - and a great opportunity to catch up with producers from across Australia."

Celebrating 20 years of the Rabobank Dalby Branch

With the Dalby branch celebrating 20 years in the community next March, Mary said it's been a long, and happy relationship between the family and Rabobank.

"We work closely with Troy Frizzell and Claire Warburton, and we've enjoyed working with all our managers over the years."

"They come out to our bull sale and campdraft every year and really go above and beyond - it's that extra personal support that you wouldn't expect from a bank which I think sets Rabobank apart."

Clients and the community are welcomed to celebrate this milestone on March 22, where Mary will be on hand to cut the cake.

