Paddock to Palate entries now open

The Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland (RNA) has announced entries are open for its 2024 Paddock to Palate Competition and 2025 Wagyu Challenge presented by JBS Australia.
The prestigious supply chain competition is now in its 27th year and offers almost $55,000 in prize money, making it Australia's richest beef competition of its kind.
Australian beef producers have the chance to collect valuable data to benchmark their cattle and boost their business in this four-phase competition, which has attracted near record numbers in recent times.
RNA Beef Committee chair Gary Noller said the Paddock to Palate Competition offered more phases and areas of detailed data than any other beef supply chain competition in the country.
"Our competition is recognised as one of the world's more commercially relevant competitions, with the number of cattle entered and that vast research cohort means it provides robust data to our exhibitors," Mr Noller said.
"It's that commercially relevant data and being able to benchmark against their peers in the industry that keeps the exhibitors coming back, along with the rigorous judging and protocols in place to ensure this is truly Australia's most prestigious beef supply chain competition," he said.
"Profit margins in the beef industry can vary quickly and that can be determined by climatic changes and other changes in the market, but our competition and the data provided can place these exhibitors in a more competitive position.
"In 2023 we saw an increase in entries, along with a very high standard across the competition. We look forward to seeing the competition continue to grow in 2024."
G. Morgan Co's co-principal Spencer Morgan said they have entered the RNA's feedlot trial competitions (now Paddock to Palate) since the late 1990s, and the competitions consistently provide important insights for them to continue to produce the best of the best.
"We have enjoyed success in the competition over the years and we have always maintained that it was the front runner in this type of trial, allowing for a totally unbiased appraisal of all cattle", Mr Morgan said.
"It is a great way for us to benchmark our program within the very best seedstock producers, and equally as important are the many leading commercial beef operations.
"It allows us to analyse the data across a broad range of animals, both purebreds and composite cattle and see what traits certain breeds are bringing to the table.
"Come spring bull sales every year, there is a sale claiming they have the bulls which can do everything.
"We find that by having data that has been independently collated by the RNA and the feedlot and processing plant (JBS Beef City) that we can have real confidence in combining these Paddock to Palate results with our breed plan data, that our genetics are very commercially relevant and what one can expect to achieve when introducing our genetics."
The event features three classes - 100 day export, 70 day trade and 100 day Hormone Growth Promotant (HGP) free export.
Each class comprises three phases which are best aggregate weight gain held at JBS Beef City feedlot west of Toowoomba for Paddock to Palate and Smithfield Cattle Co's Sapphire Feedlot at Yelarbon for the Wagyu Challenge; a carcass competition; and an MSA eating quality competition.
The Paddock to Palate Wagyu Challenge also includes a beef taste off judged by some of Queensland's best chefs, making it a four phased competition.
The exhibitor who polls the highest aggregate score across all phases is awarded the overall prize at the Paddock to Palate Beef Awards Dinner presented by JBS Australia during the 2024 Royal Queensland Show (Ekka)'s Beef Week.
Entries close January 29.
For more information via www.ekka.com.au/competitions/animals/beef-cattle/paddock-to-palate/
