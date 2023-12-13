Queensland Country Life
Paddock to Palate entries now open

December 14 2023 - 7:30am
Kel Kelly and Greg Kelly from Juandah Grazing won Class 37 in the 2023 Paddock to Palate Competition. Picture: Supplied
Kel Kelly and Greg Kelly from Juandah Grazing won Class 37 in the 2023 Paddock to Palate Competition. Picture: Supplied

The Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland (RNA) has announced entries are open for its 2024 Paddock to Palate Competition and 2025 Wagyu Challenge presented by JBS Australia.

