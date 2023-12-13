Queensland beef to shine at Stanbroke's new Brisbane steakhouse

A new farm to fork Italian-style steak restaurant has opened in the Fortitude Valley in Brisbane.
Stanbroke have teamed up with chef Ben O'Donoghue to launch the producer-led steak restaurant, Establishment 203.
Stanbroke own six vertically integrated cattle stations located in the gulf region of northern Queensland.
Establishment 203 was created to showcase a farm to table approach.
Cuts of beef come direct from Stanbroke, are aged in house and prepared with a fusion of traditional cooking methods and state of the art technology.
Stanbroke general manager Julian Simmonds said the restaurant name paid homage to Stanbroke's processing facility at Grantham in the Lockyer Valley region, their 1200 person operation in Queensland as well as their Italian heritage.
"The restaurant has been a labour of love for the Stanbroke team for some time," Mr Simmonds said.
"We have designed it to do two important things, the first is to showcase our premium Australian beef and the second is to showcase commitment to customer service... the kitchen will have full control over preparation and cooking processes."
Mr O'Donoghue rose to fame when he co-hosted Surfing the Menu with fellow chef Curtis Stone.
More recently he has run successful Brisbane venues Billykart West End, Billykart Kitchen and Bender's Bar.
"With an ability to control quality from paddock to plate including breeding, feed, ageing, cooking and plating, diners will be assured of the very best steak in the country," Mr O'Donoghue said.
"The Gidgee wood charcoal used in our wood fired cooking is sourced sustainably from the cattle properties of the beef producer in Northern Queensland, adding a unique flavour profile and bringing another traditional yet exciting element to the dining experience.
"With a focus on procuring the best of Queensland's exceptional seasonal produce from the land, sea and rivers, the menu will embody sophistication, teamed with exceptional service and the very best steak in the country."
The menu boasts a wide variety of dishes, however steak is the hero of Establishment 203.
"From the Wagyu sirloin bolognaise, to the beef tallow fudge, there many ways to enjoy beef, " Mr Simmonds said.
"Our aim to be one of the top 100 steak restaurants in the world."
