Cyclone Jasper picking up steam on way to Queensland coast

By Mark Phelps
December 12 2023 - 11:00am
Tropical Cyclone Jasper is expected to increase to a category 2 storm before crossing the coast on Wednesday. Image by BOM
Tropical Cyclone Jasper is expected to pick up steam today, increasing to a category 2 storm before crossing the far north Queensland coast on Wednesday.

