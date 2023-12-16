How the taxation office is preventing identity theft

Tax agents are working in an area which requires an increasing reliance on technology, remote work practices and changing methods to engage with new and existing clients. Most contact is via email or phone calls with no face-to-face meetings. This has been a target for fraudulent activity where agents have been approached to complete tax returns etc for people using stolen details pretending to be someone else.
Now agents are required to take steps to confirm a person's identity by sighting some form of photographic identification. This could be a driver's licence, passport etc. If this is not possible then the agent needs to sight two documents. One must be a birth certificate or government issued concession card and the other could be a notice from the Australian Tax Office or some other government department containing the person's name and address or a Medicare card.
Where the client is a non-individual, agents still need to make sure the person has the right to represent that entity as well as conduct the ID check for them personally. Here we can use legal documents, extracts from ASIC, trust deeds, partnership agreement etc.
Sighting these documents is easy when dealing with a client face to face but Queensland is a vast state, and it is unreasonable to expect new clients to travel just to complete an ID check. Using technology, we have found FaceTime on our phones to be very handy.
The new rules are mandatory for new clients to the tax agent. If you are an existing client the agent can self-assess that a client is a well-established client, and an ID check is not required.
The ATO has also introduced new rules for businesses to nominate a tax agent where they are changing or appointing a new agent. This only applies to ABN registered non-individual entities at this stage. The agent can not do this on your behalf. Using online services for business you can add an agent nomination, then let the agent know you have completed it and they then have 28 days to action the nomination.
If you have not set up access to online services, you will be required to first set up your digital identity using myGovID. This is different to myGov. This is then linked to your ABN using an online service called Relationship Authorisation Manager. Once this is set up and you have logged into online services for business you would find that you have access to various ATO matters for your business. You can access history of BAS and tax lodgements, your tax accounts, use the ATO Superannuation Clearing House etc. Please contact the ATO if you have any problems with the setup.
