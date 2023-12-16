Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

How the taxation office is preventing identity theft

By Helen Warnock
December 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How the taxation office is preventing identity theft
How the taxation office is preventing identity theft

Tax agents are working in an area which requires an increasing reliance on technology, remote work practices and changing methods to engage with new and existing clients. Most contact is via email or phone calls with no face-to-face meetings. This has been a target for fraudulent activity where agents have been approached to complete tax returns etc for people using stolen details pretending to be someone else.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.