How the taxation office is preventing identity theft

If you have not set up access to online services, you will be required to first set up your digital identity using myGovID. This is different to myGov. This is then linked to your ABN using an online service called Relationship Authorisation Manager. Once this is set up and you have logged into online services for business you would find that you have access to various ATO matters for your business. You can access history of BAS and tax lodgements, your tax accounts, use the ATO Superannuation Clearing House etc. Please contact the ATO if you have any problems with the setup.