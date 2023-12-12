Maynard family trials sexed semen to boost bull numbers

The Maynard family of 5 Star Senepol stud, Jambin, have decided to dip their toes into the world of sexed semen, following the Rockhampton sexing lab opening in August.
Stud owner Geoff Maynard first heard about the technology when representatives from STgenetics, a US- based company that runs labs around the world, first started canvassing northern Australian breeders to gather interest in supplying them with sexed semen.
Until recently, the only sexing lab in Australia was located in Victoria, and was predominantly being used to breed replacement females for the nation's dairy herds.
Thanks to the new lab, beef cattle producers in northern Australia will now have the opportunity to access this technology, either for breeding replacement heifers, terminal steers, or bulls.
The Maynard family have never used sexed semen in their breeding herds before, but Mr Maynard said he was interested in trialling the technology to drive up bull calf numbers and improve overall herd genetic gain.
He said he was hoping to get a bigger sample of calves from his best performing bulls, which were selected based on fertility traits, such as days to calving, good semen motility, and morphology.
Once semen was collected from a small pool of top performing bulls based on positive fertility traits, the collection service then analysed and isolated the best samples to be used in the breeding program.
The Maynards have decided to try out the sexed semen on their Senepols, Belmont Reds, and Brahman heifers, so a bull from each breed was selected as the top performing sire based on semen provided.
While the family lives at Mt Eugene, Jambin, they have herds spread across properties in central Queensland - Clifton near Biloela, Rhonda Valley east of Baralaba, and Belmont Research Station at Etna Creek.
The Maynards inseminated around 140 two-year-old heifers with the sexed semen straws on November 30 after they had spent around 50 days on feed at Raglan Station.
While they usually would not put heifers on feed prior to running an AI program, they did this year out of necessity since most of the paddocks at Belmont Research Station where the heifers usually grazed were burnt out during a bush fire earlier this year.
The Mt Eugene property was also very dry at the time, without much feed around.
The heifers would be kept on feed at Raglan for another 12 to 15 days post insemination as moving them or changing their feed straight after the program could jeopardise conception rates.
In the Senepols and Belmont Reds, about 95 heifers were inseminated, and around 50 in the Brahmans.
Mr Maynard thought the sexed semen straws had cost him around $50 per straw, a figure he said did not include the AI technician's work.
The Maynards planned to do another 40 or 50 heifers at their home property.
A small number of heifers would be inseminated with conventional semen (not necessarily from the same bulls) to compare results.
"I think conception rates will be about the same or maybe a little bit lower, I'm expecting around 45 - 55 per cent," Mr Maynard said.
"This reproduction work has a habit of dashing your expectations, but hopefully that's achievable."
Mr Maynard anticipated pregnancy test results likely wouldn't be confirmed until the end of January.
The best bulls and heifers were selected from analysis of both their genomic breeding values (GBVs) and estimated breeding values (EBVs).
Mr Maynard said the reason for using both sets of data was to get the most accurate breeding information possible, as well getting accurate data for the tropical composite breeds - the Senepols and Belmont Reds.
He indicated the process allowed him to select bulls with larger samples of breeding data, obtained by recorded data from the bull's daughters, or bulls with less data, but that showed high in fertility traits based on genomic testing.
"The EBVs are analysis based on past information, and the GBVs is an analysis of the genes contained or found in that exact animal," Mr Maynard said.
"The GBV traits will tell you what percentile they sit within the northern Australian herd."
The GBV data on the heifers has come from the Maynard family's work with researchers from the University of Queensland who have tracked 36,000 heifers from 60 northern herds across a range of breeds, including composites and crossbreeds.
According to researcher Elsie Dobbs, eight traits are tested during the process, but the two which relate to fertility were heifer puberty age and pregnant four months after calving.
The GBVs on the bulls were obtained privately by sending an ear tissue sample to a company that carries out beef genomics testing, such as Neogen, who then send it onto the UQ researchers to obtain the GBV.
The Maynards said most of their bulls sold to commercial producers or big pastoral companies.
A large number ended up in North Queensland, the Northern Territory and the top end of Western Australia.
They thought it was the detailed fertility data that bought that particular market to them.
"We're more into performance recording and getting cattle evaluated with EBVs and GBVs, that is probably our first priority rather than having cattle registered for the stud," Mr Maynard said.
They were also largely chasing a double polled article, with most of their buyers chasing those genetics.
