Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cattle listings surge 44pc on AuctionsPlus

December 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle listings surge 44pc on AuctionsPlus
Cattle listings surge 44pc on AuctionsPlus

CATTLE

Cattle offerings lifted to 23,775 head last week compared to the previous week's numbers of 15,104, a surge of 44 per cent. Clearance dropped on the larger offering, down to 56pc from 88pc. Last week's market saw a $34 slide in average value over reserve, which came in at $107/head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.