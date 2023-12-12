Cattle listings surge 44pc on AuctionsPlus

Cattle offerings lifted to 23,775 head last week compared to the previous week's numbers of 15,104, a surge of 44 per cent. Clearance dropped on the larger offering, down to 56pc from 88pc. Last week's market saw a $34 slide in average value over reserve, which came in at $107/head.
The market trended lower last week, pulling back some of the previous week's gains, with all steer categories except steers 400kg and above falling in value, while heifers 280-330kg were the only category to rise in the heifer market. Breeding stock was three up and six down, as price and clearance variations were quite volatile.
Listing numbers were driven by NSW, representing 55pc of the total numbers at 13,070 head, while Queensland and South Australia had the largest percentage increases with a 121pc rise to 4828 head and a 77pc rise to 2230 head, respectively.
The difference between set starts and reserves averaged a 6.26pc gap, rising slightly. Sold at auction premium rose by 26pc with lots that sold during the auction selling for an average of $243/head higher than post sale lots and value over reserve for sold at auction lots was +$117, whereas lots that have been sold post sale averaged -$23.
The highest offerings in the steer category were for steers 330-400kg which saw 2929 head and registered a $28 loss to average $1129/head. On a cents per kilo basis the category was flat on the previous week at 314c.
A line of 12 Angus steers averaging 373kg from Castra, TAS, sold for $1410, which was $460 above reserve.
Steers 400kg and above was the only category to register stronger prices at $1336/head representing a rise of $21. Prices ranged from 242c - 338c and averaged 300c. Clearance for the category was the lowest for all steers at 53pc.
From Moree, NSW, a line of 75 Angus steers aged 14 to 15 months and weighing 448kg returned $1513/head, or 338c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Queensland.
The highest offerings were in the weight range of 330-400kg with 2524 head, as the larger offering impacted prices and clearance with the category falling $89 to average $937/head and returned a 47pc clearance.
From Inglewood, a line of 12 Poll Hereford heifers aged 13 to 15 months and weighing 384kg returned $1500/head, or 390c/kg.
The 280-330kg category was the only category to rise, fetching between $600 - $1110 and averaged $899/head, increasing by $86. Clearance was the highest for all the heifer categories at 53pc.
From Eidsvold, a line of 58 Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 19 to 22 months and weighing 310kg cleared reserve by $270 to return $1110/head, or 359c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Walgett, NSW.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a larger offering of 932 head and averaged $1645/head - up $38 for a 65pc clearance. The number of lots offered increased by 27, from 17 to 44, a 73pc increase from last week.
From Laceby, VIC, a line of eight Angus PTIC heifers aged 21 to 22 months weighing 626kg and in-calf to Jade Park Angus bulls returned $2280/head, and will travel to a buyer in NSW.
SM cows and calves registered a larger offering of 897 head, increasing by 159pc and averaged $1813/head - down $184 for a 60pc clearance.
From Glencoe, SA, a line of 11 Angus cows aged 5.8 years and weighing 605kg returned $2460/head. The 11 Limousin calves at foot comprise seven steers and four heifers averaging 369kg, while the cows are in-calf to Angus and Limousin bulls.
Sheep and lamb markets increased by 5pc last week to 71,248 head as growers looked to take advantage of the rising market and uptick in confidence ahead of the Christmas shutdown.
The market rose sharply, with price rises across the board. Crossbred lambs led the charge increasing 20pc in price, while the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator lifted by 22c to 401c/kg.
Demand was strong, finishing the week with a 75pc clearance. Value over reserve lifted by $1 to average $13 above set reserves.
Numbers picked up for all stock categories apart from NSM ewes, which registered a 7pc decline to 20,621 head. Joined ewes rose significantly from 877 head to 2581 head and lambs lifted by 5pc to 44,244 head.
State-based listings were drawn mainly from NSW, with the 34,578 head comprising 49pc of the weekly total, while sharp rises in listings from WA and Queensland were also recorded. WA listed 4105 head and Queensland listed 2721 head, with both states seeing large percentage rises. Victoria listed 32pc more than the previous week at 14,853 head.
Difference between starts and reserves pushed out slightly last week to 9.61pc, while new season lambs continue to be sought after with the 44,633 head reaching an 83pc clearance rate and average rates increasing by $7 to $74/head.
Crossbred lambs continued their strong clearance run, with the 22,337 head returning a 90pc clearance rate. This was aided by a fall in listings of 19pc, which helped push the average price up to $79/head, rising $12.
From Wanganella, NSW, a line of 460 White Suffolk/Poll Merino mixed sex May/Jun '23 lambs weighing 41kg lwt returned $98/head, or 239c/kg. The same vendor had a total of 1760 head on offer ranging in weight between 27 - 41kg with all lots finding buyers, with prices ranging between $72 - $98 to average $87/head.
Merino wether offerings increased 19pc to 2623 head and was met with strong demand with a 100pc clearance rate and prices increasing by $3 to average $64/head.
From Meredith, VIC, a line of 452 Merino wethers rising three years and weighing 48kg returned $89/head.
Merino ewe hoggets experienced selective buying for the 7995 head on offer, returning a 41pc clearance. The category sold well, with prices rising by $16 to average $101/head and value over reserve averaged $20 above set reserves.
From Ruffy, VIC, a line of 365 Poll Merino ewes aged 16 to 18 months old and weighing 44kg returned $96/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.