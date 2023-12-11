Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Australian winter crop estimates climb

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:11pm
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences has raised its forecast for Australia's wheat, barley and canola crops, with the harvest now advanced in all states, although total output is well below last year's massive crop.

