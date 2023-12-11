Australian winter crop estimates climb

National wheat production was edged higher to 25.5 million tonnes from 25.4 million tonnes in September, but down 37 per cent year on year. Australia's canola crop was increased to 5.5 million tonnes from 5.2 million tonnes previously, which is 33pc less than last year. Barley production was increased to 10.8 million tonnes from 10.5 million tonnes earlier, 24pc below the 2023 figure.