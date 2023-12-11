Australian winter crop estimates climb

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences has raised its forecast for Australia's wheat, barley and canola crops, with the harvest now advanced in all states, although total output is well below last year's massive crop.
Winter crop yields are expected to be below average in the northern cropping areas, while early October rain has boosted outlooks in the southern cropping areas, it said.
National wheat production was edged higher to 25.5 million tonnes from 25.4 million tonnes in September, but down 37 per cent year on year. Australia's canola crop was increased to 5.5 million tonnes from 5.2 million tonnes previously, which is 33pc less than last year. Barley production was increased to 10.8 million tonnes from 10.5 million tonnes earlier, 24pc below the 2023 figure.
Sorghum production estimates were unchanged at 1.4 million tonnes down from last year's 2.4 million tonnes. Queensland's sorghum production is forecast to fall by 42pc to 1.1 million tonnes on the back of smaller plantings and lower yields. NSW sorghum production is also projected to decline.
Many expect this will climb as the extent of the recent sorghum plantings after the good November rains across Queensland and northern NSW are realised.
Winter crop harvesting in southern NSW and Victoria picked up as drier weather allowed farmers to resume activity. The GrainCorp network in Victoria recorded its biggest day of receivals for the season, with a record 230,000 tonnes of grain delivered in one day across the state.
GrainCorp in NSW received 367,100 tonnes for the week lifting the total harvest deliveries to around 3.2 million tonnes. It received about 1 million tonnes of grain deliveries in Victoria in the week to December 11, putting the total harvest receivals to 2.86 million tonnes.
Winter crop harvest is winding up in NSW and is about 80pc complete in Victoria.
The wet November has dampened the northern grain markets, dulled by the drop-off in farm feeding with the sudden abundance of summer pastures. Northern grain markets have quietened with buyers comfortably covered through to February and March.
Downs barley bids are holding around $440 delivered with stockfeed wheat around $435 delivered. New crop sorghum bids have recovered following the recent selloff and are back to $420 delivered Downs for March/April.
Southern barley markets remain well supported as buyers chase supplies against large export sales to China.
