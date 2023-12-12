Charbray cross feeder heifers sell for $1120 at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1072 head at Toogoolawah store sale on Friday for their last sale of 2023.
They said quality restocker and feeder steers were fully firm on the previous week's strong rates while lesser quality backgrounder steers were slightly easier with more numbers on the market for the week.
Feeder heifers were in short supply, with prices staying fully firm to slightly dearer. Quality flatback backgrounder heifers sold fully firm with the more tropical content lighter heifers easing fractionally on the last sale's strong rates.
Graham and Doreen Francis, Toogoolawah, sold Santa cross feeder steers 18-120 months for $1240/hd. K and K Perry, Goombungee, sold Angus steers 16-18 months for $1240/hd. Duncan and Fiona Williamson, Linville, sold Brahman cross feeder steers 20 months for $1200/hd.
Simon Fitzgerald, Esk, sold Charolais cross steers 14 months for $1110/hd. A and A Fitzgeral, Esk, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 14 months for $1050/hd. Crosby Family Trust, Mulgowie, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 16 months for $1040/hd.
Medina Pastoral, Coominya, sold Simmental cross steers 10-12 months for $980/hd. Glendale Partnership, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $970/hd.
ATG Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Santa cross steers 12 months for $860/hd. Rayment Pastoral, Mount Pleasant, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 12 months for $840/hd. V and C Perkin, Tamrookum, sold Charolais cross steers 10 months for $900/hd.
D and K Perry, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers eight months old for $800/hd. Barraclough Partnership, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster weaner steer eight months old for $800/hd. M Dwyer and E Waldie sold Droughtmaster cross males, six months old for $540/hd.
Glendale P/ship, Harlin, sold Charbray cross feeder heifers 20 months for $1120/hd. A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 18 months for $960/hd. Brisbane Valley Holdings, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months for $860/hd.
Summer Stud Droughtmasters, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster heifers 14 months for $850/hd. W and T Davis, Linville, sold Droughtmaster heifers 14 months old for $740/hd. Woodmillar Santas, Gayndah, sold Santa weaner heifers 10 months old for $740/hd.
D and F Williamson, Linville, sold Charbray heifers 12 months for $680/hd. Medina Pastoral, Coominya, sold Charolais cross heifers 10 months for $680/hd. Jesse Roberton, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months for $630/hd.
D and F Williamson, Linville, sold Charbray cross heifers eight months old for $610/hd. Barraclough Partnership, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais weaner heifers six months for $530/hd. Denis Cahill, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster heifers 10 months for $660/hd.
K and J Cormack, Mundubbera, sold Brangus heifers 12 months for $730 and $720/hd. Dwyer and Waldie sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers six months old for $440/hd. R and L Turrell sold Droughtmaster cross heifers six months old for $410/hd.
