Cows and calves in demand at Laidley

Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold pens of cows and calves for the $1600, $1500 and $1420, cows for $1120 and lines of weaner steers for $840, $835 and $750. Barramedees, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray cows for $1210 and pens of cows and calves, with Droughtmasters making $1540 and Charbrays $1570.

