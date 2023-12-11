Cows and calves in demand at Laidley

There were 845 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Agents reported the market was again improved, with steers and cows and calves selling to strong competition.
Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold pens of cows and calves for the $1600, $1500 and $1420, cows for $1120 and lines of weaner steers for $840, $835 and $750. Barramedees, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray cows for $1210 and pens of cows and calves, with Droughtmasters making $1540 and Charbrays $1570.
Graeme Duncan, Ma Ma Creek, sold lines of milk tooth Droughtmaster steers for $1220 and $1160. J Ahearn, Mt Walker West, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $900. Kevin and Anne Utz, Coominya, sold lines of Simmental weaners, with steers making $880 and $800 and heifers $840.
Jackson and Crowley, Fordsdale, sold lines of Brahman heifers for $1200, $1160 and $1100. Jim O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold six-month-old Charbray steers for $775. Edenbridge Farm, Dayboro, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1260. Michael Bond, Mt Pleasant, sold Brangus steers for $1300.
Neil Brooker, Ma Ma Creek, sold Brahman cows for $1480. Greg Zischke, Hattonvale, sold Red Angus weaner steers for $875 and $750. Jeff Armstrong, Blenheim, sold backgrounder steers for $1100 and $920 and heifers for $1100. Owen Southwood, Grantham, sold Belmont Red backgrounder steers for $1090.
Jim King, Hattonvale, sold Droughtmaster steers for $965. Merv Swindells, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray steers for $900. Mark Sanders, Rockside, sold Charbray cows for $1100. Wayne Stanton, Neurum, sold Brangus store cows for $890.
Copely Gully, Kilcoy, sold backgrounder steers for $1040 and $990 and heifers for $1040, $810 and $800. Des Knopke, Lowood, sold weaner steers for $1000 and $820. The Olm family, Ropeley, sold Charbray weaner steers for $820.
Collins Grazing, Anduramba, sold lines of Charbray steer calves for $695, $650 and $580. Robert Brunker, Coominya, sold a line of Brahman steers for $800. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Brahman cross milk tooth heifers for $960.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.