Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and calves in demand at Laidley

Updated December 11 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cows and calves sold for $1570 at Laidely. Picture by Stariha Auctions
Cows and calves sold for $1570 at Laidely. Picture by Stariha Auctions

There were 845 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.